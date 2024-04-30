Report: Austin FC ‘finalizing a deal’ to host 2025 MLS all-star game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a report by ESPN on Monday, Austin FC is in the process of becoming the host of the 2025 Major League Soccer all-star game.

ESPN cited anonymous sources that said Austin is “finalizing a deal” and “nearing the completion of all relevant legal contracts,” to hold the match at Q2 Stadium.

This year’s all-star game is in Cleveland on July 24, and the team of MLS all-stars will play the Liga MX all-stars. Next year’s opponent has yet to be determined, but the game has also featured the MLS all-stars playing a team from a major European league. Arsenal from the English Premier League pummeled the MLS all-stars 5-0 in last year’s game in Washington, D.C.

KXAN has reached out to the club for confirmation and will update the story when we hear back.

Austin FC played one of its best matches of the season in a 2-0 win April 27 over the LA Galaxy, vaulting them into a tie for fifth place in the conference with 15 points, just three points out of the top spot. Verde and Black travel to Vancouver, British Columbia, to take on the Whitecaps on Saturday.

