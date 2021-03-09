Report: 8 teams have called Jets about Sam Darnold

Joe Douglas indicated that if teams call asking about Sam Darnold, he’ll pick up the phone.

That’s already happened, as eight teams have reached out to the Jets regarding Darnold’s availability, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that teams had called the Jets about Darnold as early as last month.

The teams that have picked up the phone to express their interest in Darnold are unknown at this point. What is known, however, is that there appears to be a trade market forming for the 23-year-old quarterback.

Even with that, the Jets aren’t exactly in a rush to move him. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last month, the Jets will evaluate this year’s draft-eligible quarterbacks before deciding on Darnold. As Breer mentioned, New York will need to get a live look at this year’s quarterbacks, who will be throwing at their respective pro days throughout the month. Trey Lance’s pro day is this coming Friday (March 12), while New York will have to wait until the end of the month to see Zach Wilson (March 26) and Justin Fields (March 31) in action.

