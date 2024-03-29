Report: 49ers extend RFA offer sheet to Lions TE Brock Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers appear intent on beefing up their tight end corps.

San Francisco extended an offer sheet to Detroit Lions restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Lions have five days to match the 49ers' offer, having tendered the 25-year-old tight end at right of first refusal. If Detroit declines to match San Francisco's offer sheet, the 49ers wouldn't owe the Lions any compensation.

Wright has spent his entire three-year NFL career with Detroit after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The 25-year-old tight end recorded 14 catches for 91 yards during the 2023 NFL season.

His best NFL campaign came in 2022, when he hauled in 18 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

Charlie Woerner's free-agency departure to the Atlanta Falcons might have created a more urgent need for a reliable veteran to slot in behind George Kittle, with Wright checking the box of an experienced player at the position.

