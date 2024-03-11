Report: 49ers have approached Juice about 2024 salary reduction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the start of NFL free agency officially kicks off this week with the negotiating period beginning Monday, news is circulating around 49ers veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

San Francisco has approached Juszczyk about a salary reduction for the 2024 season, Pro Football Network NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Monday, citing a league source, adding that both sides have yet to reach an agreement.

As of Monday morning, the situation remains "up in the air," Caplan said.

Juszczyk is entering the fourth year of his five-year deal with San Francisco, and the eight-time Pro Bowler is slated to earn $5.75 million in base salary for the 2024 season, with a cap hit of $7.58 million, per Spotrac. His current contract averages $5.4 million annually, nearly $1.4 million more than the next-highest-paid fullback (h/t 49ers Webzone).

Juszczyk was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, where he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career before San Francisco signed him in free agency in 2017, where he has been ever since.

While the 32-year-old undeniably has been a key piece to the 49ers' potent offense over the years, his production has noticeably declined in recent seasons. But his role goes beyond the stat sheet, as his position in Kyle Shanahan's offense includes a lot of the dirty work.

In 2023, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) for the 49ers and recorded 14 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

