Remember former New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier? Well, he's now 'Jackson Frazier'

The Iowa Cubs just took a 2-1 lead in the top of the first inning during Tuesday night’s game against the Columbus Clippers at Principal Park. The latest hit, an RBI single by Narciso Crook, brought Iowa's No. 5 hitter to the plate.

“Now batting for the Iowa Cubs, the designated hitter, No. 8, Jackson Frazier,” Iowa public address announcer Joe Hammen tells the crowd.

A few fans cheer as Frazier strolls to the plate. He’s a familiar face as one of the signings by the Chicago Cubs during the offseason. But it's a different name. Frazier, who previously went by "Clint Frazier" is now using a different name: Jackson.

"I'm not going to legally change my name by any means," Frazier said. "And personally, I don't care what anybody calls me because I know it's weird for people to look at me and call me a different name than they have been for however long they have been."

The move may take some getting used to since Frazier had gone by his legal first name his entire professional career when the Cleveland Indians made him a first round draft pick and traded him to the New York Yankees, where he spent five seasons

Frazier greets his Cubs teammates on opening day.

But Jackson has always had a special place in his heart. It was a name his mom wanted to use for Frazier until his dad overruled her. She had to settle for using it as his middle name. But Frazier said he's always enjoyed it and even used it, instead of Clint, occasionally.

"Clint, sometimes, is hard for people to understand," Frazier said. "A lot of people call me 'Cliff.' A lot of people just what, 'What?'"

Frazier said some of his friends, family and even teammates in the big-leagues have referred to him by it. So much so that he's had the nickname "Ask Jack." The nickname stems for his ability to recall random life facts.

Frazier is now having the Cubs announce him as Jackson Frazier. It has even changed on the team's official roster. It was a move he said he asked the Yankees about while playing in New York.

"They told me that it would not be the right time to do it because it would just turn into a whole other story that's not about my play," Frazier said.

But now may be the perfect time for Frazier, who is looking for a clean slate during what has turned into a frustrating season. Frazier went on the injured list after undergoing an appendectomy earlier this year. He then returned to Chicago but struggled to get at-bats and was designated for assignment.

Frazier could have become a free agent but opted to stay with the Cubs and return to the minor leagues.

"I joked around and was telling my teammates up there like 'Clint got DFAed, but Jackson didn't,'" Frazier said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Clint Frazier: Outfielder is now going by 'Jackson Frazier'