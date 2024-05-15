Regional tennis championship matches postponed to Wednesday

Championship individual and doubles matches for the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament were postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday because of rain that went through the area.

The Wednesday start times for the regional championship matches in boys and girls singles, and boys and girls doubles, will be at 5 p.m. at the “Bill” Thompson Outdoor Tennis Courts.

The regional champions, runners-up and other two semifinalists will all advance to the KHSAA State Individual and Doubles Championships on May 28-30.

Boys competition Tuesday May 28 will be at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex. Girls singles competition will be Tuesday at Berea College. Girls doubles competition will be Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Boys and girls tennis competition will move to the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex on Wednesday May 29 with semifinals and championship rounds Thursday May 30.

There is also a Team Championship at the regional and state levels this spring.

To compete for a team regional championship, three singles players and two doubles teams are put together to compete against other teams. The team roster is eligible to compete, but actual lineups aren’t submitted until match time.

The 3rd Region Team Championships will be Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Thompson Outdoor Courts.

On the girls side, Owensboro Catholic will meet Grayson County, with the winner playing Daviess County in the championship round.

On the boys side, Daviess County will play Owensboro High School, and Catholic will meet Grayson in the semifinals. Those two winners will play a championship match.

The State Team Championships will be June 3-4. The boys competition will be Monday June 3 at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex. The girls competition will be at Berea College. First round and quarterfinals will be completed on June 3.

Semifinals and championship matches will be Tuesday June 4 at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex.