Reggie Wayne inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame as a part of the 2021 class, announced by the Senior Bowl on Thursday.

Ahead of the 2001 NFL draft where Wayne went to the Colts at No. 30 overall, he attended the Senior Bowl where he felt that helped his draft stock immensely.

“I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft,” Wayne said in a statement. “I am truly honored to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life.”

Following the Senior Bowl and the selection at No. 30 overall, the rest is history. He led the NFL in 2007 with 1,510 receiving yards while adding 10 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2010 and a second-team All-Pro twice (2007, 2009).

Wayne is second in Colts history in receiving yards (14,345), receptions (1,070) and touchdowns (82). He leads the organization in career games played (211).

Wayne is a member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor and the University of Miami Hall of Fame.

