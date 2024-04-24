Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy is a matter of justice for him and USC

It’s been over 13 years since Reggie Bush returned his Heisman Trophy to the Heisman Trust on September 14, 2010. The move stemmed from pressure placed on him by dubious findings in an NCAA report. As recently as 2021, the Heisman Trust upheld its decision in the face of overwhelming public and legal opinion. However, on Wednesday, justice was finally served for Bush and USC, reversing one of the draconian sanctions levied against Bush from a botched and materially erroneous investigation constructed by the NCAA.

The Heisman Trust finally reversed its stance on Reggie Bush’s eligibility to receive its prestigious award. A statement was made by the president of the Heisman Trust, Michael Comerford.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Comerford said. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

It’s better late than never, and far from the apology that should have been made, but it serves its purpose.

“I am grateful to once again be recognized as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy,” Bush victoriously announced. “This reinstatement is not only a personal victory, but also a validation of the tireless efforts of my supporters and advocates who have stood by me throughout this arduous journey.”

Bush also made sure to reiterate his long stance that allegations made by the NCAA were unsubstantiated and erroneous. “I want to make it abundantly clear that I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA,” clarified Bush. “The allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing.”

Back in July of 2021, the rules of amateurism in college football were being rapidly rewritten due to a scathing opinion written by members of the United States Supreme Court in NCAA v Alston. The NCAA was not happy, but the larger climate in and around college sports had changed.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” an NCAA spokesperson said. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

It was 4,970 days since Bush returned his award back to the Heisman Trust, but justice has finally been served and the award is back where it belongs.

