Reggie Bush To Have 2005 Heisman Trophy Reinstated

Reggie Bush is finally getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back after 14 years.

ESPN reports that the former USC Trojans star is set to have his award “reinstated.” The Heisman Trust cited “enormous changes in the college football landscape” as the basis for their decision. Bush will also be re-invited to all Heisman ceremonies and events, returning to the coveted brotherhood in the 2024 season. After the decision, The ex-New Orleans Saints running back spoke about being welcomed back into the Heisman family.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush told the sports outlet. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

Michael Comerford, president of the Heisman Trust, also discussed the decision. Comerford explained that they were excited to welcome Reggie back into the family.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Comerford said. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

Reggie Bush got his Heisman Trophy Back. You LOVE to see it. https://t.co/8SZukUV9VI pic.twitter.com/ajtgLzXJXC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2024

The news arrives 14 years after the committee stripped the star running back of his accolade in 2010. USC was hit with various sanctions after an investigation. One of the various conclusions found that Reggie Bush had received illegal benefits during his Trojan career from 2003 to 2005. Reggie returning his trophy was the first time that an athlete forfeited their Heisman in history. Other sanctions against the USC Trojans included vacating the 2004 national title.

Additionally, the NCAA eliminated 14 USC games that Reggie Bush played in. One of them included the iconic BCS title shutout win over Oklahoma.

Past Heisman Trophy winners reacted to the decision on social media. They welcomed Reggie Bush back to the family and shared excitement to have his legacy restored.

One of the greatest to ever play! @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/YrsEIimHa8 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 24, 2024

“Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold. There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December @ReggieBush you deserve it,” Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman in 2012, typed.

“Reggie Bush got his Heisman Trophy Back. You LOVE to see it,” Robert Griffin III, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, wrote.

If you guys need anything from me today I’ll be watching ‘05 Reggie Bush highlights on repeat ? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 24, 2024

