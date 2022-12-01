Florida running back and special teams player to enter transfer portal

Florida Gators redshirt junior running back Lorenzo Lingard has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Because he graduated from Florida this year, Lingard is eligible to enter the portal at any time as a graduate student.

A former five-star recruit, Lingard, an Orange City, FL native, was a part of Miami’s 2018 recruiting class. He enrolled early in the spring of 2018 and spent two seasons as a Miami Hurricane. As a true freshman in 2018, the former No. 25 overall player in the nation had 17 rushes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

He played in two games in 2019 before his season ended due to a leg injury. He played in six games across both seasons before transferring to Florida ahead of the 2020 season.

Lingard’s transfer came before the one-time “free” transfer rule came into effect in ahead of the 2021 season, meaning he had to apply for a waiver to be immediately eligible — which is exactly what happened.

Thank you for everything UF ✅ — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) December 1, 2022

Lingard’s time in Gainesville was not as fruitful as he would have expected. In 2020 and 2021, he played in 22 games and recorded just 16 rushes for 75 yards and no touchdowns. In 2022, he appeared in ten games (mostly on special teams) and had just 10 rushes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Lingard’s departure is one of many that the Gators will see this offseason, as Florida is expected to be active in the transfer portal. That isn’t a surprise, as Napier tries to shape the roster in his image.

Related

Florida's 4-star RB commit to get in-home visit from coaching staff Gators wide receiver announces intent to enter NFL draft Florida rises in ESPN's latest 2023 recruiting rankings Florida projected to play top AAC team in bowl game, per The Athletic Florida cornerback Jason Marshall signs NIL deal

List

Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Florida football needs to improve on

Story continues

List

Which bowl game will the Florida Gators play in?

List

Gators rise in ESPN's latest FPI update despite losing to Florida State

List

Florida finishes regular season unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire