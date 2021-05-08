Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

Wade Miley has his first career no-hitter. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Wade Miley has thrown the fourth no-hitter of the season, which is a lot of no-hitters when you're still in early May.

The Cincinnati Reds left-hander entered the history books on Friday with nine no-hit innings against the Cleveland Indians in a 3-0 win. His lone blemishes: a Cesar Hernandez walk and a double-error play by Nick Senzel, both in the sixth inning.

Miley's final line: 9 innings, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts and 114 pitches.

The no-hitter is the 17th in Reds history, and 309th among MLB pitchers. It's the second time Cleveland has been no-hit in three weeks.

MLB's fourth (or fifth) no-hitter in five weeks

It was a special night for the 34-year-old Miley, who has pitched for seven different teams in his 11-year career. He was a Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2012, but has posted a 4.21 ERA across his career and joined the Reds on a two-year, $15 million contract.

Miley's no-hitter comes just two days after fellow southpaw John Means threw a no-hitter for the Baltimore Orioles, with the pair joining Joe Musgrove and Carlos Rodon among pitchers with no-nos this year. There was also Madison Bumgarner's complete game with no hits allowed in a seven-inning doubleheader game, but that wasn't counted as an official no-hitter.

The two-day gap between Miley and Means is the shortest time elapsed between no-hitters since Dave Stewart and Fernando Valenzuela threw them on the same day in 1990, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Wade Miley throws his first career no-hitter against the Indians.



John Means' no-hitter was just 2 days ago.



That is the shortest span between no-hitters since June 29, 1990, when Dave Stewart and Fernando Valenzuela both threw no-hitters on the same day. pic.twitter.com/2VmnuaaXnO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2021

The most no-hitters thrown in the modern era is seven, which occurred in 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015. This season is well on track to surpass that mark.

