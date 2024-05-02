Reds reveal 1984-inspired home kit

Liverpool have released their 2024-25 home kit, a modern remake of the pattern and print of the European Cup-winning team of 1984.

The distinct collar is a nod to that penalty shootout winning shirt in Rome and also features the club's You'll Never Walk Alone motto etched on the back.

On the neck, the 97-emblem is encased by eternal flames in memory of those who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk said: "I am a big fan of our new kit for next season and love the fact we are bringing the retro vibe back.

"We are a club built on history and the 1984 team was one of our most successful ever.

"I am sure our fans will appreciate the nod to those club legends."

What do you think, Liverpool fans? Do you love the retro remake, or is it not your style?

Or do you just want to tell us about the heroes you remember wearing this in the mid-80s?

Let us know here