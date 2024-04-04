Reds head home after second straight series victory to start season

Apr. 4—A 4-2 start won't raise many eyebrows across Major League Baseball. For a franchise that needed 26 games to win four games two years ago, it's a cause for celebration.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park to take two of three games in the series. That follows a 2-1 series victory against the Washington Nationals last weekend.

This is the first time since 2021 the Reds have won their first two series and the fourth time in the last 10 years. They also won their first two series in 2016 and 2017 but lost 94 games each of those seasons.

"That's huge every time you get to take a series against a good team," starting pitcher Frankie Montas said on Bally Sports Cincinnati after the game Wednesday, "and a good pitcher like (Zack Wheeler). He's one of the best pitchers in the league. The guys went up there and did what they are supposed to do. That means the team is ready to compete no matter who's on the mound for the opposite team."

The Reds won a series against the Phillies for the first time since 2021. After an off day Thursday, the Reds start a three-game series against the New York Mets (0-4) on Friday at Great American Ball Park. Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.86), Nick Martinez (0-0, 5.40) and Andrew Abbott (0-0, 3.38) start the three games.

The Reds then play their first National League Central Division series of the season, facing the Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) in four games in Cincinnati starting Monday.

Wheeler was 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA last season. He threw six scoreless innings for the Braves in his first start this season.

The Reds scored three runs against Wheeler, though only one was earned. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled in two runs in the third inning. A double by Elly De La Cruz gave the Reds a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Wheeler allowed only three hits and struck out 10 in six innings. Montas allowed five hits and walked three in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five but picked up his second victory in his first two starts.

After throwing six scoreless innings in a 8-2 victory on Opening Day, Montas has a 0.77 ERA through two starts. He had to wait through a nearly four-hour rain delay Wednesday. A game that was pushed back from 1 p.m. to 4:05 didn't start until 8. It was the second-longest rain delay in Phillies history.

"I'm the type of guy who until they call the game I'm still locked in," Montas said. "I knew we were trying to get that game in today. I was trying to have the mentality that it doesn't matter what time I've got to pitch."

FRIDAY'S GAME

Mets at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Apple TV, 700, 1410