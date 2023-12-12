Red Wings' David Perron gets six-game suspension for cross-checking Artem Zub in the head

The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron for six games on Monday for a retaliatory cross-check while teammate and captain Dylan Larkin was lying unconscious on the ice.

The play started when the Ottawa Senators' Mathieu Joseph hit Larkin in the back of the head during a net-front scramble during the first period Saturday. Larkin fell into Ottawa's Parker Kelly and lost consciousness.

Perron delivered a high hit to the head of Ottawa's Artem Zub, who had fallen on Larkin and had just stood up. Perron received a match penalty for intent to injure.

"This is not a hockey play," the NHL said in its suspension video. "This is an intentional strike with a stick made with the purpose of exacting retribution on an opponent."

Following the play on Dylan Larkin, David Perron has been assessed a 5-minute match penalty for intent to injure. pic.twitter.com/lMwCKuKVDh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2023

The NHL disputed the Red Wings' assertion that the cross-check was not a direct blow to head.

Perron, who had been fined earlier in his career for a retaliatory cross-check, can appeal the suspension. He will forfeit $148,437.48 in pay.

The Red Wings placed Larkin (upper body) on the injured list, retroactive to Saturday, meaning he'll miss at least a week. Coach Derek Lalonde told reporters that Larkin was in good spirits and the team doesn't have an exact timetable for when he can return.

Perron's suspension was the second Monday involving a case of retaliation. Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson got one game for going after the Florida Panthers' Nick Cousins in Sunday's game.

Gudbranson had objected to Cousins' hard check into the back boards, which was reduced from five minutes to two after a review. Later in the period, Gudbranson approached Cousins, spun him to the ice and threw punches to the back of the head while the Panthers player was on the ice. The defenseman received 27 minutes in penalties.

Gudbranson, who was suspended once earlier in his career, will forfeit $20,833.33 in pay.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Perron suspended 6 games for cross-check to Artem Zub's head