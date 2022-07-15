Red Sox injuries: Updates on Trevor Story, Connor Seabold and more

Red Sox injuries: Updates on Story, Seabold and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are limping into the All-Star break with several players on the injured list. The good news is they've already gotten some reinforcements, and more are on the way.

Trevor Story has missed three consecutive games after getting hit in the hand with a pitch Tuesday night, but manager Alex Cora said the second baseman could return as soon as Saturday vs. the New York Yankees.

Right-hander Connor Seabold avoided serious injury when he exited last Friday's game with a right forearm extensor strain, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. He's back to playing catch and is expected to return soon.

Michael Wacha is scheduled to throw another bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The right-hander, who was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, could return shortly after the All-Star break.

Veteran southpaw Rich Hill, on the IL since early July with a knee sprain, will throw on flat ground Saturday and also expects to return soon.

Relievers Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor, Matt Strahm and Tyler Danish also are on the IL. Barnes and Taylor remain on rehab assignments with the Florida Complex League Red Sox and Portland Sea Dogs, respectively. Barnes (right shoulder inflammation) recently was moved to the 60-day IL and can't return until July 31 at the earliest. Taylor's (low back strain) rehab window expires next week, Strahm (left wrist contusion) is eligible to return July 28, and Danish hasn't been cleared to throw since going on the IL last week with a right forearm strain.

Utility man Christian Arroyo (left groin strain) may return after the All-Star break. Left-hander James Paxton could return from Tommy John surgery and make his Red Sox debut around mid-August.

Kiké Hernandez received a PRP injection Friday to help accelerate healing in his injured right hip flexor and will "ramp up activity" after the All-Star break.