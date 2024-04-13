Red Dragons split doubleheader with New Paltz

Apr. 12—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team split a doubleheader with SUNY New Paltz on Friday at home. The Red Dragons won the first game 6-3 and dropped the second game 6-2.

Nick Jacoby, Anthony Foglia and Logan Hutter each doubled while Alex Wurster drove in a pair of runs in the opening victory.

Sean Liquori recorded the win, striking out four over six innings while Derek Shea earned the save, striking out two over three innings.

Foglia doubled in the second game while Josh Gilkey and Liquori each tallied two hits in the loss. Kyle Roper struck out three over six innings for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta (12-15 overall, 3-8 SUNYAC) will host New Paltz Saturday to conclude the series.

BASEBALL

Oneonta 10, Windsor 7

A huge first inning was enough for the Oneonta baseball team to hold off a late rally by Windsor in Friday's 10-7 victory.

The Yellowjackets scored nine runs to open the game and led 10-1 entering the final inning before the Black Knights made things interesting with six runs before finally being shut down.

Nolan Stark earned the win for OHS, striking out eight batters in six innings and allowing just two hits and one walk. He also added two hits at the plate.

Brady Carr and Bruce Mistler also had two hits on offense with Carr driving in two runs.

Oneonta (5-0) will be at Norwich on Monday.

Oneonta 10, Windsor 7

OHS ... 900 010 0 — 10 8 3

Win ... 000 001 6 — 7 6 5

OHS: Nolan Stark (W), Chase Jervis (7) and Jameson Brown

Win: Trey Swartwout (L), Ethan Flagg (1), Ryan Waddell (7) and Kohen Werner

2B: Ryan Kristof (W), Ryan Waddell (W)

TRACK & FIELD

The Oneonta track and field team swept its season-opening meet in Johnson City on Thursday that saw the Yellowjackets do battle against both Johnson City and Elmira.

Winning on the girls side for OHS were Claire Seguin (100), Audrina Scheller (1500), Madeleine Seguin (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles), Selene Wellman (200), Becky Foko (discus) and Hayden LeFever, Aubry Microni and Alex Broodie, all three of whom tied for first in the high jump.

Three Oneonta boys notched two individual wins: Beckett Holmes won the 110 hurdles and triple jump, Keyon Ziaie was first in the 800 and 1600 and Liam Casey won both the shot put and discus.

Also grabbing wins were Donovan Lema in the 3200 and AlanMichael Rubin in the pole vault.

GIRLS Oneonta 94, Johnson City 58, Elmira 26

100 hurdles: 1. A. Kelleher (JC) 16.9, 2. Brown (E), 3. Levci (JC); 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 11:59.8, 2. Elmira; 100: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 13.3, 2. S. Wellman (OHS), 3. Levci (JC); 1500: 1. A. Scheller (OHS) 6:00.8, 2. Cobb (JC), 3. S. Truesdell (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 52.0, 2. Johnson City; 400: 1. M. Seguin (OHS) 1:04.9, 2. T. Wellman (OHS), 3. G. Ferreira-Reyes (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Privitera (OHS) 1:17.3, 2. Wilde (OHS), 3. Lehr (OHS); 800: 1. Guzyk (JC) 2:45.6, 2. Scheller (OHS), 3. Truesdell (OHS); 200: 1. S. Wellman (OHS) 28.2, 2. Hannah (JC), 3. Luci (JC); 3000: 1. Wise (E) 12:37.5, 2. Churchill (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:45.7, 2. Elmira; Shot put: 1. Summer (E) 25-03.5, 2. Foko (OHS), 3. Perez-Fulmer (E); Discus: 1. Foko (OHS) 92-09, 2. Perez-Fulmer (E), 3. Dickerson (E); High jump: 1. LeFever (OHS) 4-06, 1. Microni (OHS) 4-06, 1. Broodie (OHS) 4-06; Long jump: 1. Benson (JC) 14-07, 2. A. Kelleher (JC), 3. Guzyk (JC); Triple jump: 1. A. Kelleher (JC) 32-01, 2. K. Morton (OHS), 3. K. Turley (OHS); Pole vault: 1. A. Kelleher (JC) 8-00, 2. Sloth (OHS), 3. Sloth (OHS)

BOYS Oneonta 102.5, Johnson City 37, Elmira 35.5

3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 9:13.5, 2. Elmira; 110 hurdles: 1. B. Holmes (OHS) 16.6, 2. Mann (E), 3. Palumbo (JC); 100: 1. Corprew (E) 11.4, 2. Rose (OHS), 3. Erickson (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Johnson City 46.4, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. K. Ziaie (OHS) 4:53.4, 2. G. Rissberger (OHS), 3. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 400: 1. Lancaster (JC) 54.2, 2. Cotter (OHS), 3. Molina (E); 400 hurdles: 1. Palumbo (JC) 1:04.2, 2. Forbes (OHS), 3. Legname (OHS); 800: 1. Ziaie (OHS) 2:13.2, 2. Rissberger (OHS), 3. Wilson (JC); 200: 1. Corpew (E) 23.3, 2. Erickson (OHS), 3. Rose (OHS); 3200: 1. Lema (OHS) 11:19.9, 2. Ziaie (OHS), 3. Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 1600: 1. Johnson City 3:49.6, 2. Oneonta; Shot put: 1. Casey (OHS) 37-04.75, 2. Weaver (OHS), 3. Ross (JC); Discus: 1. Casey (OHS) 97-01, 2. Temming (OHS), 3. Goodwin (E); High jump: 1. Bradford (E) 5-10, 2. Colon (E), 3. Holmes (OHS); Long jump: 1. Morales (JC) 20-04.75, 2. Bradford (E), 3. Holmes (OHS); Triple jump: 1. Holmes (OHS) 39-04, 2. Hunt (JC), 3. Web (OHS); Pole vault: 1. Rubin (OHS) 10-00, 2. Forster-Rothbart (OHS), 3. Wightman (OHS)

TENNIS

The Oneonta tennis team took down Mekeel Christian Academy on Thursday by a score of 5-2.

The Yellowjackets swept the three doubles matches thanks to wins by Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden, Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez, and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan.

Winning in second and third singles for OHS, respectively, were Dylan Shaughnessy and Caleb Christman.

Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Monday.

Oneonta 5, Mekeel Christian Academy 2 (Thursday)

Singles: Caleb Jahnel (MCA) def. Jayden Zakala 6-2, 7-6; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Nico Sasso 6-2, 6-7, 6-2; Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Jaxon Hadders 7-5, 6-4; Matthew Twardy (MCA) def. Reilly Waltz 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Aaron Twardy/Devin Cox 6-2, 6-0; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Jenna Bohm/Elise McCleneghen 6-2, 6-1; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. James Masucci and Kaylee Lawton 6-1, 6-3