Red Devils wicked woodshop dismantles Beavers at Bowen Field

Apr. 24—BLUEFIELD — There was plenty of good weather for Bluefield's game with Oak Hill at Bowen Field, on Tuesday.

The Red Devils went ahead and rained base hits down on the homestanding Beavers' heads.

Oak Hill's lineup hammered out 16 hits en route to a 17-3 win over star-crossed Bluefield.

Leadoff hitter Trent Rider went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored for the Devils. He also went the distance for the victory, striking out 12 and walking one.

Terry Elswick went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Connor Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Owen Grose had two hits with a triple and three RBIs for Oak Hill, while Fred McLain had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Reid had a double and an RBI.

Davis Rockness went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Beavers, while Landon Crane had a double and Bryson Redmond had a double and an RBI.

Softball

Lebanon 5, Bluefield 4

LEBANON, Va. — Bluefield's Izzy Smith struck out nine Lebanon batters while walking only two, but four unearned Lady Pioneers runs helped doom the Lady Beavers' pitcher's cause in a 5-4 loss at Lebanon High School, on Monday.

Lebanon's Chadyn Musick collected the complete game victory in spite of getting lit up for 11 hits by the Bluefield lineup. Musick struck out six and walked two.

Grace Richardson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Lady Beavers lineup. Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Abby Richardson went went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. Taylor Mabry had a hit, a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base.