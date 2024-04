Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?

Apr. 15—ROCHESTER — Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.

The recruitment process isn't known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.

With that in mind, here are the area athletes who've currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.

Which athletes are we missing on our list? Email Pat Ruff at

pruff@postbulletin.com

to have them added.

School: Caledonia

Sport: Football/Running back

Status: Official commitment to Winona State University

School: Caledonia

Sport: Soccer

Status: Official commitment to Rochester Community and Technical College

School: Caledonia

Sport: Wrestling

Status: Official commitment to North Iowa Area Community College

School: Caledonia

Sport: Wrestling

Status: Official commitment to Upper Iowa University

School: Caledonia

Sport: Baseball

Status: Official commitment to Augsburg University

School: Caledonia

Sport: Volleyball/Outside hitter

Status: Official commitment to Concordia University, St. Paul

School: Caledonia

Sport: Softball

Status: Official commitment to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

School: Caledonia

Sport: Men's Volleyball

Status: Official commitment to University of Viterbo

School: Caledonia

Sport: Volleyball

Status: Official commitment to Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

School: Byron

Sport: Basketball/Guard

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of North Dakota

School: Pine Island

Sport: Baseball/Pitcher

Status: Verbal commitment to South Dakota State University

School: Fillmore Central

Sport: Football/Wide receiver

Status: Official commitment to Winona State University

School: Stewartville

Sport: Football/Tight end

Status: Official commitment to Kansas State University

School: Lake City

Sport: Basketball/Guard

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota Crookston

School: St. Charles

Sport: Basketball/Guard

Status: Official commitment to Rochester Community and Technical College

School: Century

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Official commitment to Minnesota State University Moorhead

School: John Marshall

Sport: Football/Safety

Status: Official commitment to Augustana University

School: Rushford-Peterson

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Official commitment to North Iowa Area Community College

School: Mayo

Sport: Football/Receiver

Status: Official commitment to Bemidji State University

School: Stewartville

Sport: Basketball/Guard

Status: Verbal commitment to Hamline University

School: Stewartville

Sport: Football/Quarterback

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

School: Mayo

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to Briar Cliff University

School: Byron

Sport: Football/Linebacker

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

School: John Marshall

Sport: Football/Linebacker

Status: Verbal commitment to Bemidji State University

School: Caledonia

Sport: Football/Lineman

Status: Verbal commitment to Upper Iowa University

School: Byron

Sport: Football/Lineman

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

School: Chatfield

Sport: Baseball/Catcher

Status: Commitment to Luther College

School: John Marshall

Sport: Softball

Status: Commitment to Viterbo University.

School: Byron

Sport: Soccer

Status: Verbal commitment to Wartburg College (Iowa)

School: Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Sport: Football/Lineman

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls

School: Mayo

Sport: Track and field/High jump

Status: Commitment to North Dakota State University.

School: Winona Cotter

Sport: Soccer/Forward

Status: Commitment to University of Minnesota Duluth

School: Winona Cotter

Sport: Softball

Status: Commitment to Valley City State University (N.D.)

School: Winona

Sport: Baseball/Pitcher

Status: Commitment to Winona State University

School: Hayfield

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to Luther College

School: Winona Cotter

Sport: Soccer

Status: Commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

School: Winona

Sport: Hockey

Status: Commitment to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

School: Winona

Sport: Soccer

Status: Commitment to Winona State University

School: Winona

Sport: Golf

Status: Committed to South Dakota School of Mines

School: Goodhue

Sport: Football/Running back, linebacker

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls

School: Mayo

Sport: Football/Receiver

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University

School: Lake City

Sport: Golf

Status: Commitment to Queens University of Charlotte

School: Lake City

Sport: Golf

Status: Commitment to Concordia University, St. Paul

School: Century

Sport: Baseball/Catcher

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport: Track and Field/Sprints

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Rushford-Peterson

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Official commitment to North Iowa Area Community College

School: Grand Meadow

Sport: Track and field/Throws

Status: Commitment to the University of Northern Iowa

School: Mayo

Sport: Basketball/Center

Status: Commitment to University of South Carolina Upstate

School: Mayo

Sport: Baseball/Catcher

Status: Verbal commitment to North Iowa Area Community College

School: Byron

Sport: Track and Field/Sprints, Jumps

Status: Commitment to North Dakota State University

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport: Baseball/Pitcher

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Stout

School: Century

Sport: Track and Field/Sprints and Jumps

Status: Commitment to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

School: Century

Sport: Basketball/Guard

Status: Commitment to Lake Superior State University

School: Century

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to Morningside University

School: Mayo

Sport: Volleyball/Setter

Status: Commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato.

School: Mayo

Sport: Baseball/Multiple positions

Status: Commitment to Iowa Lakes Community College

School: Byron

Sport: Football/Running Back

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Cannon Falls

Sport: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to the University of Jamestown

School: Century

Sport: Volleyball/Outside Hitter

Status: Commitment to Winona State University

School: Pine Island

Sport: Baseball/Pitcher

Status: Commitment to Benedictine College (Kansas)

School: Kingsland

Sport: Football/Running back

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University

School: Century

Sport/Position: Baseball/Infielder

Status: Commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

School: Century

Sport/Position: Football/Lineman

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Rushford-Peterson

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to North Iowa Area Community College

School: Century

Sport/Position: Football/Wide Recever

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Commitment to the University of Jamestown

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University

School: Caledonia

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter

Status: Commitment to Concordia University, St. Paul.

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport/Position: Softball/Catcher

Status: Commitment to Bemidji State University

School: Cannon Falls

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter

Status: Commitment to South Dakota State University.

School: Lake City

Sport/Position: Football/Wide Receiver

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of North Dakota.

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University.

School: Red Wing

Sport/Position: Baseball/Catcher

Status: Commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)

School: Byron

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End

Status: Verbal commitment to North Dakota State University

School: Goodhue

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Byron

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Middle hitter

Status: Commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)

School: Mayo

Sport/Position: Baseball/Outfield

Status: Commitment to Witchita State University