Record-breaking victory for Notre Dame plus more from the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Notre Dame won the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl with a 40-8 win against Oregon State on Friday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd of 48,223 fans.

Here is a look at some notes from the game.

Margin of victory

The 32-point win for the Fighting Irish was the largest margin of victory in school history in a bowl game and the largest in a Sun Bowl since 2013 when UCLA defeated Virginia Tech, 42-12.

Freeman perfect in bowl games

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman is 2-0 in bowl games. Last year, the Fighting Irish defeated South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. This is Freeman's first 10-win campaign.

He has had seven Associated Press-ranked wins in his first two seasons, which is the most for any Irish head coach after his first two seasons. Terry Brennan had six in 1954 and 1955.

He has more wins in his first two seasons than former Notre Dame coaches: Dan Devine 17, Frank Leahy 17, Ara Parseghian 16, Brian Kelly 16 and Lou Holtz 13.

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws a pass during the first half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Fighting Irish success

Notre Dame finished the season with a 10-3 record and finishes with at least 10 wins in six of the last seven seasons.

Former walk-on shines

Notre Dame freshman receiver Jordan Faison is a true freshman and former walk-on and was the top receiver in the game with 155 yards receiving and a touchdown reception.

Notre Dame popular in El Paso

Friday's official attendance was announced at 48,223, which was a sellout. In 2010 when the Fighting Irish won, 33-17 against Miami, that game drew 54,021 fans.

Notre Dame defense solid

Benjamin Morrison's interception to end the first half is the 16th pick by the Fighting Irish defense this season and is the most since 2004 and the third most team interceptions since 1996. The Fighting Irish finish with four games where they allowed fewer than 10 points.

Oregon State struggles on offense

Oregon State's drives in the first half: four plays, 15 yards, five plays, 13 yards, five plays 15 yards, five plays, 13 yards and an interception to end the first half. The Beavers were 0 for 4 on third downs.

In its last two Sun Bowl appearances, the Beavers have scored 10 points. In 2008, they defeated Pittsburgh, 3-0.

Oregon State with two sacks first half

The Beavers had two first half sacks, including one from Andrew Chatfield, Jr., who picked up his 10th sack of the year.

Notre Dame QB solid

The Fighting Irish had a strong offensive game in large part due to quarterback Steve Angeli, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 121 yards in the first half and finished the game with 232 yards passing. He was making his first career start and was playing without the team's top four receivers.

Pac-12 with losing streak

The Pac-12, which will see several teams move on to different conferences next year, lost its third game in the Sun Bowl. Washington State lost two years ago and UCLA lost last season.

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson passes during the 90th Sun Bowl game against Notre Dame in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

