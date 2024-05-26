The British woman who broke Three Peaks record fuelled by ice lollies

Imo Boddy ascends Snowdon - Tommy Leeming

When Imo Boddy set out to become the fastest woman to complete the Three Peaks Challenge on foot, ice lollies would not have featured in her planning. As it turned out, however, the unexpected warm conditions she faced across the week meant they were key to her succeeding in the record attempt.

“The intense heat left me dehydrated and suffering from heat stroke right from the start,” says 24-year-old Boddy. “Every single day was so unbearably hot that I was purely fuelled by a diet of ice cream, particularly Calippos.”

Many people climb the UK’s Three Peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon but few run the 422-mile distance between them as well. In doing so, Boddy – an emerging talent in endurance sport – broke a 45-year-old world record to become the fastest known female to complete the challenge.

Starting at Ben Nevis on May 15 and finishing at Snowdon on May 21, Boddy took six days, five hours and 43 minutes to summit the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales as well as get between them on foot. That was 18 hours faster than the original record set by Ann Sayers in 1979.

Imo Boddy becomes the fastest known woman to complete the UK's Three Peaks Challenge - Tommy Leeming

The heat combined with sheer exhaustion – she managed only 15 hours of sleep throughout the entire week – meant that the challenge was not just a test of physical strength but also of mental resilience. “It was the hardest week of my life but also a week with so many memories and laughter,” says Boddy. “I gave my life and everything I had in me to this challenge – it was brutal but amazing.”

Two years ago Boddy became the youngest female to run the length of the UK at just 22 and the ultra-athlete undertook this latest adventure because she wants to push the boundaries of extreme endurance events and to inspire young women.

“When I finished running John O’Groats to Lands End [JOGLE], I wanted something that would push me to the next level and beyond,” she says. “I like a UK-based challenge as it means people can come and support. But JOGLE, in comparison to the Three Peaks, felt like a holiday.”

Boddy has always been sporty and her love for exercise drove her to make it her career, becoming a personal trainer in 2019. After moving to London, she challenged herself to complete seven marathons in seven days and having found her niche in long-distance running “it’s just got crazier and crazier” from there.

Preparing for the Three Peaks involved frequently leaving London to do off-road training weeks in Scotland, the Lake District and the Peak District. London’s roads sufficed for her thousands of kilometres of pavement-plodding training.

Imo Boddy at the summit of Snowdon - the final leg of the challenge being the race down the mountain - Tommy Leeming

She expressed gratitude for the support she received, acknowledging that she could not have completed the 680 kilometres and 10,000 metres of elevation without it. “Our vision of this challenge’s meaning and my incredible support network – made up of my family, friends, coach, crew and the general public – allowed me to dig deep throughout the darkest moments,” she says. “At one point in northern Wales, I even had a whole police escort support me for an hour. That was pretty epic.”

Boddy surrounds herself with a community of runners who inspire her and on the fifth day of the challenge as she made her way towards Snowdon, she was joined by a fellow member of the ultra-athlete community, Sean Conway. Last year, Conway completed 105 Iron Man triathlons in 105 days and, in 2013, he swam the length of Britain (900 miles), growing his beard out in the process to protect him against jellyfish.

Imo Boddy joined by supportive crew and Iron Man endurance legend Sean Conway - Tommy Leeming

So what is next? For now, Boddy plans to take a well-deserved break before gradually getting back into training in a month. Once recovered and rested, she will start thinking about her next big challenge. “I’m not one to sit still,” Boddy says. “I’ll be onto the next.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.