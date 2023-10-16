Advertisement

Recap: OKC Thunder’s Monday practice (Oct. 16)

Clemente Almanza
The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Monday a day after their preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

After practice, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and guard Vasilije Micic spoke to the media.

In their sessions, Daigneault talked about the advantages of playing five preseason games — which is more than the usual amount. Meanwhile, Micic talked about adjusting to the NBA game following three preseason outings.

Daigneault also provided injury updates on Cason Wallace (sprained toe) and Kenrich Williams (back spasms).

Let’s recap what they both said following their practice on Monday as they prepare to play the Milwaukee Bucks at home for their fourth preseason contest.

