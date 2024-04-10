Recap: OKC Blue suffers 106-86 loss to Maine Celtics in G League Finals Game 1

The OKC Blue suffered a 106-86 loss to the Maine Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 G League Finals on Monday. The road loss puts the Blue in a 0-1 hole in the best-of-three series.

The Blue will hope to even the series at one apiece when it hosts Game 2 on Thursday, April 11 at Paycom Center in OKC.

The Blue had a slow start as they trailed 33-14 after the first quarter. A 28-point second frame didn’t move the needle much as OKC entered halftime with a 59-42 deficit.

A 25-point third frame by the Celtics pushed their lead to 84-61 entering the fourth quarter. The final frame was inconsequential as OKC tallied 25 points.

The Blue shot 35% from the field and went 12-of-45 (26.7%) from 3. They had 22 assists on 34 baskets. Only two Blue players scored double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics shot 48% from the field and went 12-of-35 (34.3%) from 3. They had 28 assists on 43 baskets. Four Celtics players scored double-digit points.

Some notable individual performances from both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, four assists, three rebounds

Jaden Shackelford: 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting, 5-of-13 from 3, four assists, three rebounds

Olivier Sarr: nine points on 3-of-10 shooting, 1-of-5 from 3, 12 rebounds

JD Davison: 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3, 12 assists, four rebounds

Neemias Queta: 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 13 rebounds, three blocks

Drew Peterson: 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals

Jordan Walsh: 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 3-of-4 from 3, six rebounds, three steals

The full highlights from the Blue’s 20-point loss to the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

