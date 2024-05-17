Recap: Auburn defense shuts down Alabama in game one

Auburn baseball is wrapping its season up with the hopes up ending a rough 2024 season on a high note. The Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the “Iron Bowl of Baseball” in a rivalry series that sees both sides as motivated as ever.

Auburn used its motivation to its advantage, taking down the Crimson Tide in a 4-2 defensive duel on Thursday night.

Despite this, the Tigers got the action going early in the bottom of the 1st. Chris Stanfield led the frame off with a walk before Ike Irish singled through the left side of the field. This set up Cooper Weiss to reach on a fielder’s choice which saw Irish be thrown out at second base.

Cooper McMurray followed this up with a sacrifice fly to left field deep enough to score Stanfield, putting Auburn on the board first.

Things continued into the 3rd inning for the Tigers. With Irish and McMurray on second and third, Caden Green reached on his own fielder’s choice to score Irish. This put Auburn up 2-0 early on its rivals.

Alabama answered back in the top of the 4th, though. Gage Miller stepped up with two runners on and two outs to hit a single into left center. This scored Mac Guscette to make it a 2-1 game.

The Tigers got that run back a couple of innings later. After Green hit a double down the left field line to begin the hitting, Deric Fabian hit a double of his own to right field later in the inning, scoring Green and restoring the two-run lead in the 6th.

This lead was only alive for a short time. In the top of the 7th, William Hamiter hit a single through the left side to score Mason Swinney from third, making it a one-run contest for the Crimson Tide.

As the game got into the late stages, though, Auburn continued to realize what this rivalry means to the program, so it made a big move.

In the bottom of the 8th following two straight outs to lead things off, Cade Belyeu hit a deep home run to right center, moving the lead to two runs and securing this win for the Tigers and sending the fans home happy.

Senior Tanner Bauman got the win on Senior Night, recording one of his best outings of the year. He pitched six full innings and giving up two runs on five hits. He also struck out eight and walked three.

Greg Farone took the loss for Alabama, dropping to 4-3 on the season. He worked for 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on six hits. He posted three strikeouts and two walks in the process.

Auburn now has the opportunity to take the series over its archrivals on Friday night in game two. First pitch in that game is set for 6 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire