Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: Arda Guler scores as Real Madrid close in on title

Arda Guler scored on his first La Liga start as Real Madrid closed in on the title with victory at Real Sociedad.

The highly-rated 19-year-old Turkey midfielder struck with Madrid's first attempt on goal midway through the first half, turning in a cross.

Carlo Ancelotti had made a raft of changes after last weekend's win in El Clasico, and it was Real Sociedad who started strongly.

But they couldn't turn dominance into goals as the hosts were frustrated.

Takefusa Kubo thought he had immediately cancelled out Guler's opener but his strike was ruled out for offside.

The second half was more scrappy but Real Madrid did what they needed to do to move 14 points clear at the top, before second-placed Barcelona host Valencia on Monday.

With five games remaining, Real Madrid need four more points to cement the title.