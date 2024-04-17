Real Madrid win on penalties to end Man City’s Champions League defence

Bernado Silva missed City's second penalty - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

A disastrous pair of penalties in the shoot-out consigned Manchester City’s defence of the Champions League to failure, with elimination to Real Madrid after 120 minutes in which Pep Guardiola’s side had dominated.

The Etihad Stadium was sent, in all but the away end, into a stunned silence when Antonio Rudiger drilled in the winning penalty in this quarter-final at 10.45pm. Although not quite as stunned as they had been moments earlier when Bernardo Silva chopped the second of City’s five penalties gently into the arms of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with a chance to press home the advantage.

The Real great Luka Modric, a second half substitute, had himself missed the first of Real’s penalties, and after fighting an exhausted defensive effort Real found themselves a goal behind in the shootout. Yet Silva and then substitute Mateo Kovacic both had their penalties saved by Lunin. Real’s four remaining penalty takers, starting with Jude Bellingham, completed the job.

City’s last penalty taker, goalkeeper Ederson took the shootout to the final round of penalties. In the aftermath of defeat, Erling Haaland, substituted before the start of extra-time, shepherded a distraught Bernardo away from the cameras.

City knew they had the scope to win the game in 120 minutes. In searching for the breakthrough, Guardiola had substituted Haaland and then Kevin De Bruyne, who had scored a crucial second half equaliser. In their best period of the game in the first half, Rodrygo had given Real a lead in the tie. But for the most part, Real were forced backwards. Although the chances came for City they never took them.

Silva and Kovacic miss penalties in shoot-out – latest reaction

11:19 PM BST

Penalty shootout in full

A penalty shootout to forget for Man City 🫣#UCL pic.twitter.com/heNbuZbabd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

11:18 PM BST

Ruben Dias speaking to TNT

"It's obviously a difficult one to take"



Ruben Dias reflects on "very frustrating" quarter-final loss to Real Madrid...



🎙️ @julesbreach | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Khli3uHTrg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

11:13 PM BST

Jude Bellingham speaking to TNT

"Today was the first day my brother got to see me play for Madrid" ❤️



Jude Bellingham talks beating Man City at the Etihad, moving to Spain and playing under Carlo Ancelotti...



🎙️ @laura_woodsy | @rioferdy5 | @JoleonLescott pic.twitter.com/AhVRhVEV6l — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

11:12 PM BST

Lunin steps up

With Thibaut Courtois injured, Andriy Lunin stepped up tonight and was crucial in that penalty shootout for Real.

11:11 PM BST

Jude celebrating with travelling Real fans

Jude Bellingham celebrating in the crowd after beating Man City on pens 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UeGaBksfiF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

11:09 PM BST

Real Madrid captain Nacho speaking to Movistar

“We suffered a lot tonight because City really put you under the cosh. But we are Real Madrid. We always, always fight until the very end. “We aren’t used to suffering like that. Normally it’s us putting teams under the cosh like that. But the only thing which mattered, all night, was making sure it was us in the semi-finals. We showed another side of ourselves; we showed we know how to defend deep and win. “We put on a terrific display of how to defend and, both individually and collectively, this is such a happy feeling. I’ve got goosebumps talking about it. We didn’t start the shoot-out too well but we are a proud bunch. We showed our pride and made this a magical night.”

11:08 PM BST

Your reaction

Karin Booth : To be fair, City lost this match, Real didn’t win it. There must be such a thing as pedigree when it comes to big clubs, because in both matches tonight, Real and Bayern, exuded a certain confidence, even when under the cosh.

JC Spring : So the two teams from the best league in the world get knocked out? I thought City were far too predictable. It’s one thing beating Sheff Utd and Luton. It’s different against a well organised top level team.

Helter Skelter : Playing Haaland is like playing with ten men against the top teams.

AM Cash : Madrid defended so well. City should have scored again. Not sure the subs helped them tonight. A fascinating game and two matches couldn’t have been so different.

Pete Taylor: We had the chances but didn’t take them. Two poor penalties, so fair play Real Madrid. C’est la vie.

11:02 PM BST

Carlo gets the better of Pep

Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager to knock Pep Guardiola out of the Champions League in three different campaigns:



◎ 2014 Semi-final vs. Bayern

◎ 2022 Semi-final vs. Man City

◉ 2024 Quarter-final vs. Man City



The Don went on to win the previous two times. 🤨#UCL pic.twitter.com/jVaflwBpEN — Squawka (@Squawka) April 17, 2024

10:58 PM BST

Defending champions knocked out

6 - Real Madrid have eliminated the reigning UEFA Champions League title-holders six times in knockout ties - at least twice as often as any other side in the competition's history. Authority. pic.twitter.com/rWhYFEYE8X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2024

10:57 PM BST

Rodri’s run is over

Rodri's 66 game unbeaten streak is over ❌ pic.twitter.com/7bvdzkb4gP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

10:55 PM BST

No English clubs left

There will be no English representation in the Champions League final at Wembley with both Manchester City and Arsenal going out tonight.

10:50 PM BST

Semi-final line-up

We now have the four confirmed Champions League semi-finalists:

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

10:47 PM BST

Rudiger scores and Real Madrid are through

Rudiger slots home into the bottom left-hand corner off the post and Real Madrid are through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid knock out Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals! 🏆🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/xDldAJbMmT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

Real Madrid beat Man City 4-3 on penalties to progress to their 33rd #UCL semi-final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GK2caLV3rY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

10:46 PM BST

Ederson scores (3-3)

The goalkeeper steps up and plants it into the corner, despite Lunin going the right way.

10:46 PM BST

Nacho scores (2-3)

He strides up and slams home to his right, with Ederson going the wrong way.

10:45 PM BST

Foden scores (2-2)

Foden steps up and sends Lunin the wrong way.

10:44 PM BST

Vazquez scores (1-2)

Vazquez slots it into the bottom left-hand corner. Composure.

10:44 PM BST

Kovacic misses (1-1)

Lunin guesses the right way and dives to his right to deny Kovacic.

10:43 PM BST

Bellingham scores (1-1)

Jude rolls it into the bottom left corner.

10:42 PM BST

Bernardo misses (1-0)

He tries to go down the middle and Lunin stands his ground and makes an easy save.

10:41 PM BST

Modric misses (1-0)

Ederson guesses the right way and dives to his right to deny the Croatian.

10:41 PM BST

Alvarez scores (1-0)

Lunin goes the wrong way and Alvarez scores to his right.

10:39 PM BST

City to take the first penalty

Here we go, time for penalties. Alvarez will take the opening penalty of the shootout.

10:35 PM BST

End of extra time

There is the whistle and we are going to penalties.

10:34 PM BST

120 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Alvarez has an effort from the right-hand side of the box but his shot is straight at Lunin.

Just one added minute and then penalties will be upon us.

10:33 PM BST

119 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Just a minute left of extra time.

10:29 PM BST

115 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Real are just holding on here, desperate seemingly for penalties.

10:27 PM BST

113 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Rudiger gets a crucial block in on his former Chelsea teammate Kovacic and Manchester City will have yet another corner tonight. Real head it away.

10:26 PM BST

112 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Vazquez shoots from outside the box but he cannot keep his effort down and it goes over the bar.

Double change for Manchester City as Stones and Kovacic replace Akanji and De Bruyne.

10:23 PM BST

108 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Carvajal is down. His teammates are trying to help him with cramp in both legs but is unable to continue. Militao is going to come on to replace him.

10:19 PM BST

Second period of extra time

We are back under way.

10:17 PM BST

HT of extra time

Huge miss from Rudiger. Initially Manchester City clear but it is played back in. Somehow Rudiger still finds himself in the Manchester City box and he misses from inside the six-yard box. How has he missed the target?

Antonio Rudiger (pictured) misses a great chance for Real - Dave Shopland/AP

That is the final act of the first period and there are just 15 minutes remaining.

Real have come into this after initially it was more of the same from City piling the pressure on. Real’s first break forward, after a couple of Luka Modric touches that showed all his class, saw Kyle Walker match Vini Jr for pace and strength. Supreme defending. Antonio Rudiger was the wrong player for their final chance of the first half of extra-time to fall to. He was right in front of goal and more composure would have seen Real take the lead again.

10:15 PM BST

105+1 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Real have their first corner of the night in the 106th minute as Bellingham’s cross is deflected behind...

10:15 PM BST

105 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

There are two added minutes at the end of this first period of extra time.

10:11 PM BST

102 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Real have not had a shot on target since Rodrygo’s goal inside the opening 15 minutes.

After Walker defends well at one end to deny Vinicius Junior, down the other end Manchester City have a corner.

Before that corner Real are going to make a change as Vinicius is coming off, having been down on the ground. He walks off slowly to be replaced by Vazquez.

10:09 PM BST

99 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Chance for Foden. Bernardo picks him out from the left and, in the centre of the box, Foden tries to hit it first time but mis-hits his shot.

Phil Foden (right) misses good chance for the hosts - Carl Recine/Reuters

10:05 PM BST

96 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Manchester City have a corner, their 16th of the night. For comparison, Real have not had one tonight. Real clear their lines.

10:02 PM BST

93 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Doku whips a ball across the box but none of his teammates are on hand to get on the end of it.

10:01 PM BST

91 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Within seconds of the restart Bellingham is down. Dias stepped across him and body-checked Bellingham. No free-kick given though.

Jude Bellingham (left) went down after a collision with Ruben Dias - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

09:59 PM BST

Start of extra time

Here we go with extra time. Pep Guardiola has taken off Haaland and brought on Alvarez.

Erling Haaland (right) taken off before extra time - Mike Egerton/PA

09:56 PM BST

End of normal time verdict

This has been one of the best halves of Champions League football from Manchester City. They have been dominant, created plenty of chances and have not given Real Madrid a sniff. Now they need to complete the job in extra-time but they have the momentum in the tie and legs on the bench. The great Real Madrid look like they are playing for penalties in the last hour of the evening.

09:55 PM BST

Full time in Munich

It is all over in Bavaria and Bayern Munich have knocked Arsenal out. Joshua Kimmich’s goal was the difference on the night and Bayern have won 3-2 on aggregate. Bayern will play the winner of this game at the Etihad in the semi-finals.

09:55 PM BST

Full time

Haaland has a chance at the back post but he cannot keep his effort down and it loops onto the top of the net. That is the final act of normal time and we are going to extra time.

09:54 PM BST

90+4 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Manchester City have a late, late corner...

09:53 PM BST

90+4 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Mendy is booked late into added time. Just seconds remain.

09:52 PM BST

90+2 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Rodri shoots with his left from outside the box but his effort is tame and rolls slowly into the hands of Lunin.

09:51 PM BST

90+1 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Carvajal has got away with one there. Doku is getting away from him down the left-hand touchline but is penalised for an accidental hand in the face on Carvajal. That was very harsh on Doku.

Dani Carvajal (right) made the most of this - Simon Stacpoole/Getty Images

09:49 PM BST

90 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

There will be four added minutes.

09:49 PM BST

89 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Rodri is rightly booked for pulling Brahim back as Real countered.

09:47 PM BST

88 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

De Bruyne finds Haaland at the far post but his header goes wide. It just came off the top of Bellingham’s head in front of Haaland before it reached the Norwegian.

09:47 PM BST

87 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Manchester City have a corner with just three minutes of normal time remaining...

09:43 PM BST

83 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Former Manchester City man Brahim Diaz is coming on for Real goalscorer Rodrygo.

09:41 PM BST

82 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

Huge miss from De Bruyne. The ball is played across from the left by Akanji and De Bruyne is free 12 yards out. But he blazes his effort over the bar and he should have put Manchester City ahead.

Pep's reaction to that KDB miss 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RuzmtTRSr8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

09:38 PM BST

79 minutes: Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 (4-4 on agg)

So, so close from De Bruyne. He cuts in onto his left and from outside the box tries to find the top corner. Lunin gets a touch to tip it over but the referee awards a goal-kick incorrectly.

Real are making a much-needed change as Modric comes on, replacing Kroos.

09:36 PM BST

GOAL! De Bruyne equalises

Manchester City are level on the night and on aggregate. Rudiger makes a mess of clearing Doku’s cross and it falls at the feet of De Bruyne. The Belgian takes on touch and lifts it into the roof of the net. 1-1 tonight, 4-4 on aggregate.

Kevin De Bruyne equalises for Man City! 🔥



It's game on in Manchester... 👀



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/khNYGtO9GZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

09:31 PM BST

71 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Big chance for Real. Valverde has it on the right and he has Vinicius Junior free centrally. But Valverde’s cross is snaffled by Ederson. If he had found Vinicius Junior that was a goal.

Manchester City are making their first change as Doku replaces Grealish.

09:30 PM BST

69 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Carvajal blocks a De Bruyne cross from the left and it goes behind for a corner. De Bruyne fires a low one into the near post but it goes behind for a goal-kick. Looking at the replays I am not sure the ball actually went out.

Moments later Grealish cuts onto his right on the left-hand side of the box and fires a shot towards Lunin, who just about holds onto the shot.

Andriy Lunin (right) makes a save to deny Jack Grealish - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

09:26 PM BST

67 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Just over 20 minutes to go. Still no substitutes from either manager. Surely for both sides they are not far away.

Italian ref Daniele Orsato has upset the City fans. He stops play after the ball struck him in the nether regions while City have the ball. The drop-ball gets given back to Real, to the annoyance of the home support.

Referee Daniele Orsato (right) in a little bit of pain! - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola, dressed all in black, throws his head back at another City chance going begging. He is frustrated at failing to make the breakthrough but his players are creating chances and are on top.

09:23 PM BST

64 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

There has been a goal in Munich and it has gone to Bayern Munich. Joshua Kimmich has scored to give Bayern a 1-0 lead on the night, 3-2 on aggregate.

09:20 PM BST

61 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Two bookings for Manchester City in quick succession as Gvardiol is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham.

09:19 PM BST

59 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Carvajal breaks forward into the Manchester City half and is hauled down by Grealish, who is booked. Roles reversed from the first half.

Jack Grealish (bottom) into the book - Stu Forster/Getty Images

09:17 PM BST

58 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Akanji has it just inside the Real box and he hits it first time, but his effort goes sailing over the bar. It would have been more apt on a rugby pitch.

09:16 PM BST

57 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

City are top goalscorers in the Champions League this season with 27 and you can see why. They make so many chances and had three just after the break here. Grealish had a volley saved from a corner, Nacho almost went through his own goal and needed to clear off his line, while Phil Foden had an effort saved. That last one was again from a corner and inswingers are causing Real trouble.

09:14 PM BST

55 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Gvardiol wins the flick-on at the near post and Camavinga manages to head away to safety.

09:13 PM BST

54 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Another Manchester City corner incoming. Real under pressure at the moment...

09:12 PM BST

52 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

De Bruyne feeds the ball forward towards Haaland on the left-hand side of the box. Nacho is to it first but, with his goalkeeper Lunin coming out, for some reason he takes it past and nearly into his own goal. He just about clears it behind with Haaland right behind him.

Nacho (left) just about gets the ball away - Molly Darlington/Reuters

Once again Lunin does not deal well with the ball into the box and it comes out to Foden, whose shot is saved by a retreating Lunin.

09:09 PM BST

50 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Rodrygo cuts in from the left and shoots from around 25 yards out but his effort does not trouble Ederson’s goal.

09:08 PM BST

49 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Bernardo, at the byline, tries to find Haaland at the back post but the cross has too much on it and goes over the Norwegian’s head.

09:06 PM BST

47 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Manchester City have the first corner of the second half. Lunin punches the ball away to the edge of the box, where Grealish hits it first time on the volley. He strikes it well and Lunin makes the save.

09:04 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at the Etihad. What will happen in this second half? We are about to find out.

09:03 PM BST

Your predictions

How do you think the second half will pan out? Will Manchester City recover or will Real book their place in the semi-finals? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

09:02 PM BST

Touch!

Jude's touch in the build-up to Madrid's goal... 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/2FDlJrcbvT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

08:58 PM BST

Rodrygo strikes first

4 - Rodrygo has scored four goals for Real Madrid against Manchester City - his outright most against a single opponent in all competitions for Los Blancos. Thorn. pic.twitter.com/W0aVAFf131 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2024

08:55 PM BST

Over in Bavaria

It is also half-time in Germany where it is 0-0 between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, 2-2 on aggregate. You can follow the live action here.

08:54 PM BST

HT verdict

City have the artillery to turn this around. Jack Grealish got better as the half went on, drawing fouls and getting Dani Carvajal booked. There are words between the two off the ball in a fantastic battle. Real are telling him he is a diver. On the other flank, Kevin De Bruyne is getting in the right positions. Just a reminder that City have not lost a Champions League game at the Etihad since Lyon in Sep 2018. There were boos at half-time but this is in the balance.

08:49 PM BST

Half-time

Referee Daniele Orsato blows his whistle and that is it for the first half at the Etihad. Real lead 4-3 on aggregate thanks to Rodrygo’s goal.

08:48 PM BST

45 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

There are two added minutes at the end of this first half. Foden attempts to curl one into the top corner from outside the box in a central position but his effort misses the target.

08:47 PM BST

44 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Foden sends in a very dangerous cross from the right towards the far post and Carvajal does brilliantly defensively to head behind.

Lunin does not loom comfortable from De Bruyne’s delivery as he flaps at it but he gets away with it.

08:45 PM BST

42 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Rodrygo goes down and stays down. He is now receiving some treatment after a collision with De Bruyne. No foul was given and looking at the replays that was the right call as there was no foul, just two players coming together.

08:40 PM BST

37 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Carvajal fouls Grealish and is booked, which means if Real win tonight he will be suspended for the first leg of the semi-final.

Dani Carvajal (back) will miss the first leg of the semi-finals if Real win tonight - Darren Staples/Getty Images

08:40 PM BST

35 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Haaland sends a pass through to Grealish. Rudiger does well to come across and put Grealish off. Grealish’s effort deflects off Rudiger and behind for a corner, which Real clear. Grealish could have taken that shot on slightly earlier and, if he had, Rudiger may not have been able to get a touch on it.

Jack Grealish (right) has an attempt blocked by Antonio Rudiger (left) - Mike Egerton/PA

08:35 PM BST

33 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

De Bruyne lets rip from distance again but his left-footed strike was always rising and sails over the bar.

08:34 PM BST

32 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Grealish shoots towards goal from just inside the Real box and it deflects off Carvajal and behind for a corner. Initially referee Daniele Orsato looked like he was about to award a goal-kick but rightly gives the corner, which Real clear.

08:32 PM BST

30 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Valverde has a great chance on the right-hand side of the Manchester City box but instead of shooting, he tries to find a cross which is intercepted. After his superb goal last week, why did Valverde not shoot?

08:30 PM BST

28 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Good save from Lunin. De Bruyne is afforded way too much space and time on the right just outside the box. He tries to find the far corner but Lunin makes a decent save to his right to parry it behind for a corner.

Carvajal limps back into his own box after a knock. Real initially clear but Manchester City keep it alive. The cross is sent to the far post where again Haaland wins the header but Lunin makes an easy save.

Frankly ridiculous antics from Dani Carvajal: first the Real right-back forces an interruption in play as he writhes in mortal agony on the halfway line, then he sprints into the box like Noah Lyles to defend the corner. City supporters do not, it would be fair to say, care for his cynicism.

08:27 PM BST

25 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

After neat play from Vinicius Junior, the ball falls at the feet of Carvajal on the edge of the box. He takes a touch, perhaps takes too long, and his shot is well-blocked.

08:25 PM BST

23 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Manuel Akanji has been City’s “inverted” full-back in the first half, moving into central midfield and picking passes. He has set away Kevin De Bruyne twice, including the chance that led to Erling Haaland hitting the bar. That ball down the inside right channel is one where City could have some joy, with de Bruyne able to get behind Nacho and Ferland Mendy

08:23 PM BST

20 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

It is always quite an experience to sit in front of a row of Spanish radio commentators on an occasion such as this. Their excitement at that Rodyrgo strike was on a par with the legendary call by Victor Hugo Morales for Diego Maradona’s ‘Goal of the Century’ against England, starting when Jude Bellingham picked the ball out of the evening sky with the perfect first touch. The noise has still not relented.

08:21 PM BST

19 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Manchester City should be level. De Bruyne once again finds himself on the right-hand side of the box and Lunin parries the cross away. The ball is then crossed back in and Haaland wins the header again. His effort comes back off the bar and Bernardo cannot control the rebound as it goes behind for a goal-kick.

08:19 PM BST

16 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Chance for Haaland. Grealish just about keeps it in play at the byline and Bernardo comes onto the ball and crosses it first time. Haaland meets the cross but he cannot keep his header down and it goes over.

Erling Haaland (centre) cannot keep his header down - Stu Forster/Getty Images

08:17 PM BST

15 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 1 (3-4 on agg)

Manchester City immediately have three corners in quick succession, including after Lunin tips over De Bruyne’s delivery directly from the corner. Real Madrid eventually are able to clear.

08:15 PM BST

GOAL! Rodrygo strikes

Real lead but will it stand? Vinicius Junior plays it across to Rodrygo, whose first shot is saved by Ederson but slams home at the second attempt.

Looking at the replays Vinicius Junior was being played miles onside by Walker before playing the ball across to Rodrygo. Real lead 1-0 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate.

Hey Jude was playing before kick-off - and the opening goal is all about Jude Bellingham. What a touch to kill a hopeful punt forward. With that touch of class, Real were on the attack and Rodrygo finished off the move. Eduardo had already tested Ederson before the opener, so it was coming. The Brazilian saved Rodrygo’s first effort superbly but the rebound was stabbed in.

Rodrygo (pictured) strikes first for Real - Molly Darlington/Reuters

08:13 PM BST

11 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 0 (3-3 on agg)

Real have their first opportunity of the night. In a similar position to where he had a shot deflected in last week, Camavinga shoots with his left from around 25 yards out but Ederson gets down to his right to make the save.

08:10 PM BST

8 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 0 (3-3 on agg)

First opening for Manchester City. De Bruyne sends it in from the right-hand side of the box but his ball across is straight into the hands of Lunin.

08:08 PM BST

6 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 0 (3-3 on agg)

No chances for either side so far. It has been quite a slow and tentative start to this second leg, in stark contrast to the first leg last week. By this point Bernardo Silva had already given Manchester City the lead in Madrid.

08:06 PM BST

4 minutes: Manchester City 0 Real Madrid 0 (3-3 on agg)

There are a number of players on both sides that with a booking tonight, if their teams go through will miss the first leg of the semi-finals, which includes Jude Bellingham.

08:02 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at the Etihad. Will it be Manchester City or Real Madrid booking their place in the semi-finals?

07:58 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off as the Champions League anthem rings around the Etihad.

It is a tense atmosphere at the Etihad. There is expectation but City fans know how close it was last week. It could be a long evening (with no away goals anymore) Supporters wave black flags on the bottom tier and a huge banner reading Love This City is unfurled as ‘Hey Jude’ is sung.

07:55 PM BST

Pep Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports

"We will have to try and impose our game"



Pep Guardiola looks ahead to a huge #UCL clash with Real Madrid... 👀



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK



🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/DXBDKcx4Zi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

07:54 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega, Stones, Ake, Doku, Kovacic, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Carson, Bobb, Lewis.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes: Miltao, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga, Gonzalez Perez.

07:48 PM BST

TNT crew on Jude

'He believes he's meant to be in these positions' 🤩@JoleonLescott and @rioferdy5 take a look at England's gems Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK



🎙️ @laura_woodsy pic.twitter.com/lyM6tPP4qp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

07:44 PM BST

Rugby meets football

In attendance at the Etihad tonight is Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell:

Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell (pictured) is in attendance at the Etihad tonight - Mike Egerton/PA

07:39 PM BST

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Over in Germany it is also all square between Bayern Munich and Arsenal. It is 2-2 going into the second leg at the Allianz Arena and you can follow all the action from Bavaria live here.

07:37 PM BST

Your predictions

How do you think tonight’s game will go? Will it be Manchester City or Real Madrid who progress through to the semi-finals? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

07:33 PM BST

Away fans at the Etihad

07:27 PM BST

Real fans at...Old Trafford

Ahead of tonight’s match at the Etihad, some of the Real Madrid fans have taken in a visit of Old Trafford. Interesting choice...

Real Madrid fans preparing for tonight's game by visiting Old Trafford 😅



(via @defcentral) pic.twitter.com/OOw0UFQNbG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

07:24 PM BST

Real arrive

07:19 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

07:15 PM BST

Home side arrive

07:08 PM BST

Inside the visitors dressing room

07:05 PM BST

From our man on the ground

Pep Guardiola was weighing up whether Kyle Walker was a risk to break down after his hamstring injury when deciding his team. But the England full-back, against Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, is a gamble worth taking and he is starting tonight.

He also gets the armband, with Kevin De Bruyne from the leadership group also in the starting line-up. Uefa’s formation has KDB as a deep-lying central midfielder but it could well be Bernardo Silva. We’ll see. As expected, Nacho comes in for Real as Aurélien Tchouaméni is suspended.

06:59 PM BST

The atmosphere is building outside the Etihad

Fans arrive for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

Fans outside the stadium before the match

Fan outside the stadium before the match

06:48 PM BST

Manchester City team news

Three changes for tonight’s hosts.

Pep Guardiola is boosted with the return of Walker and Ederson. Walker returns to the starting line-up after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty last month.

They replace Stones and Ortega who drop to the bench, whole De Bruyne is preferred to Kovacic in central midfield.

Your City side to face Real Madrid 🩵



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/2NtHEk7XTt — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2024

06:46 PM BST

Real Madrid team news

As is often the case, the visitors go early with their team news.

Carlo Ancelotti makes one enforced change from the first leg last week. Nacho comes in for the suspended Tchouameni.

Centre-backs David Alaba and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are long-term absentees.

06:39 PM BST

The stage is set for another memorable night

A place in the Champions League semi-finals is at stake tonight at the Etihad as Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals second leg.

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu produced a dramatic 3-3 draw as the game swung one way and then the other to set up tonight’s second leg with all to play for.

Manchester City won the treble last season, including the Champions League for the first time. They are currently top of the Premier League and into the FA Cup semi- finals and Bernardo Silva is eager to replicate their achievements of last season.

“We want to create the legacy. We want two Trebles in a row,” said Silva.

“We want four Premier Leagues in a row. We want the Champions League twice in a row. If we win two Trebles in a row that would be legacy. [But] in one week we could be out of all the competitions. But we are fighting.”

Manchester City are set to be boosted by the returns of Kyle Walker, who has missed City’s last four matches, and Nathan Ake. Having picked up a yellow card in the first few minutes of the first leg last week, Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended tonight.

They also remain without Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba.

Between the two legs, Manchester City prepared for tonight’s game with a 5-1 home win over Luton which took them to the summit of the Premier League. Real Madrid were in La Liga action away at Mallorca on Saturday where they won 1-0 and they are currently eight points clear at the top with seven games remaining.

These two sides met in the semi-finals of the competition a year ago and it was all square at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid. However Manchester City obliterated Real 4-0 at the Etihad to cruise into the final, where they beat Inter Milan 1-0 to seal their first Champions League crown.

Will the second leg produce the same drama as the first? Will Real avenge their heavy defeat at the Etihad last season? Who will book their place in the semi-finals?

The next few hours will provide the answers to all those questions. Follow all the action with us here.

Team news to follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.