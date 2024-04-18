Real Madrid goalkeeper comments on situation in Ukraine

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrii Lunin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrii Lunin decided to remind people about the war in Ukraine in his comments after the Champions League quarter-final return leg against Manchester City.

Lunin’s words were quoted by MadridXtra, the Real Madrid fan community.

"The situation is difficult in my country. It is not easy for me to train on a day-to-day basis because of this. But I want to thank everyone who is supporting me," Lunin said.

The statistical resource SofaScore recognised Lunin as the man-of-the-match. Andrii made eight saves and saved another two shots in the penalty shootout.

As a result, Real Madrid reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. The team’s opponent will be Bayern Munich, who defeated Arsenal on aggregate.

Background: The day before, another pair of semi-finalists was also determined. French side Paris Saint-Germain will face Borussia Dortmund. The Parisians outmatched Barcelona in the quarter-finals, and Borussia Dortmund defeated Atlético de Madrid in a superb match.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May. The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 June.

