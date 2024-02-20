The Real Forno Show: The Vikings should sign Saquon Barkley

With the combine now a week and a half away, things are starting to become more clear but still haven’t had questions fully answered as of yet. One of those is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a potential contract extension.

Both parties nearly agreed on one right before the start of the 2023 season but they couldn’t quite get it done. Now that it’s coming close to free agency, more information is coming out. The latest is that the Vikings won’t be guaranteeing any salary after the first year of the contract. Is this normal? Are other contracts at the position like that? We will take a deep dive.

Also, the Vikings have a really big need at running back and there are some really good ones at the position that they could consider. Should they pursue New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley? He would provide the Vikings an elite talent at the position and that could end up fixing the running game. Is it worth the price?

To finish the show, host Tyler Forness breaks down the latest mock draft roundup, which features 10 players over 42 mock drafts this past week. What information can we gather from it?

We are here to break it all down and more on the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire