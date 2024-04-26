Real Bedford: McMullen Park lease extended, owner says

The Bitcoin podcast co-owner of non-league football club Real Bedford has announced the team's lease on their ground has been extended for 15 years.

Formerly known as Bedford FC, the team play at McMullen Park in Bedford.

Podcaster Peter McCormack announced the news on X, describing it as "great news for the town and everybody involved in football in Bedford."

The club received a $4.5m (£33.6m) cryptocurrency investment earlier this month.

Following the investment from Winklevoss Capital, an investment firm owned by Gemini founders and twin brother Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the pair became co-owners of the club.

'Great news for the town'

The lease on McMullen Park, just off the A421 near Cardington and right next to Bedford Town's ground, was due to run out in two years before the successful renegotiation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr McCormack said: "I am pleased to announce that the council has just confirmed that they will be giving @realbedforda 15-year lease extension at McMullen Park.

"This is great news for the town and everybody involved in football in Bedford. Thank you to those who worked hard to get this over the line, especially Alan Young at @BedsFA."

He has previously spoken of his aspirations to make the non-league club into a Premier League side and moving to a bigger ground in the town long-term.

He took over Bedford FC in 2021 and on Tuesday secured a second successive promotion and will compete in the Southern League Division One Central next season, which is the eighth tier of the English football league.

Mr McCormack previously said the club was "relentless about success" and "we're trying to build a club for the football league".

He said he was trying to do "something different" and create an international brand.

