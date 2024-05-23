Get ready to rev your engines! Franklin County Speedway hosting Kenny Minter Classic 110 Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– One of the most exciting events of the racing season, SMART Modified Tour‘s Kenny Minter Classic 110, is set to take place at the Franklin County Speedway on Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

The speedway will host three different races on Friday, including the SMART Modified Tour 110-laps, Legends 40-laps, and the Carolinia Crate Modifieds 62-laps.

The event features former NASCAR driver Ryan Newman as he looks for the second win of the season and his first win at the Franklin County Speedway. Along with Newman, Bowman Gray Stadium stars Burt Myers, Jason Myers, Brandon Ward, and others from the tour will be hitting the fastest 3/8 mile paved oval in the world and looking to finish on top.

The grandstands for the public open at 3:30 p.m. Fans will have an opportunity to meet the current driver of the SMART Modified Tour and former Franklin County Speedway drivers, crews, and car owners during the Racers Reunion and Autograph Session before the race at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale for the race online for $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12, with children under five entering free admission.

For more information on this race or to purchase tickets, visit the Franklin County Speedway’s website.

