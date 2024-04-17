Get ready for the 37th Tour of the Gila bicycle race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37th Tour of the Gila bicycle stage race is coming up from April 24 – 28. The race, based out of Silver City, takes riders through scenic landscapes and steep hills.

The 2024 Tour of the Gila is the only stage race sanctioned by the UCI in North America and is open to amateur and professional cyclists. The race is known as a place pros come to test their skills and can earn Olympic points toward qualifying for Paris 2024. The race lasts for five days and is broken up into into five stages. People are invited to come out and watch the races and support the cyclists. While fans are welcome anytime, April 27, which is stage four and known as the most spectator friendly stage of the race. Registration is still open for anyone who wishes to participate.

