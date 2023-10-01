Advertisement

Reactions to LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss in Week 5

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read
17

LSU found itself in a barn burner for the second week in a row against Ole Miss on Saturday night, but this one didn’t end the right way.

The Tigers’ defense was abysmal in a 55-49 loss to the Rebels, allowing 706 total yards of offense from Lane Kiffin’s group. It was an electric outing from the offense, which gave the team a 49-40 lead with eight minutes to play but ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

The heartbreaking loss likely knocks the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention as it marks their second defeat of the season. Following a porous performance from the defense, which led to a result that will ultimately limit the ceiling the season, things were not chipper in the LSU fandom.

Here’s how the internet reacted to what was an immensely frustrating loss.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire