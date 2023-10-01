Reactions to LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss in Week 5

LSU found itself in a barn burner for the second week in a row against Ole Miss on Saturday night, but this one didn’t end the right way.

The Tigers’ defense was abysmal in a 55-49 loss to the Rebels, allowing 706 total yards of offense from Lane Kiffin’s group. It was an electric outing from the offense, which gave the team a 49-40 lead with eight minutes to play but ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

The heartbreaking loss likely knocks the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention as it marks their second defeat of the season. Following a porous performance from the defense, which led to a result that will ultimately limit the ceiling the season, things were not chipper in the LSU fandom.

Here’s how the internet reacted to what was an immensely frustrating loss.

this would be a great time to have a live cam on every ole miss and lsu fan i know — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 1, 2023

LSU was 95-1 all-time when scoring at least 49 points entering tonight's game. Now 95-2. (The previous loss was the 74-72 7 OT masterpiece that caused the sport to go to the stupid two-point conversion ping pong match). — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 1, 2023

I don’t want LSU/Ole Miss to ever end. It’s just pure unadulterated offense — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 1, 2023

probably wanna run this clock down [LSU snaps it with 25 seconds on the play clock] — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 1, 2023

LSU averaged 8.5 yds/play, went 5-of-5 in the red zone, had 400+ passing and 200+ rushing… and lost. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 1, 2023

bruh, LSU gave up 711 yards tonight. Whew buddy. — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) October 1, 2023

LSU being all but out of the playoff race before the calendar hits October was not in my expected order of events for this season. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 1, 2023

I hate Matt House more than I have hated any LSU coach of my lifetime. How do you make LSU's defense terrible? — Poseur (@StepBaker1) September 30, 2023

LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes have officially come to an end. Massive disappointing 2nd season for Brian Kelly. Too much talent on this team to lose to Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/wxZTPNggcQ — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 1, 2023

#LSU loses 55-49 to Ole Miss. The LSU defense should NEVER EVER be THAT BAD. NO EXCUSE. This is an embarrassment to the program. No other way to put it. — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) October 1, 2023

Quite an Ole Miss drive. Quite a debacle for the LSU defense. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 1, 2023

Mismanaged. Outcoached. No defensive effort. Lackluster fundamentals. Rough night for #LSU. — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) October 1, 2023

Matt House need to stay at the house https://t.co/yMzeAHeKs6 — National Champion LSU Jesus (@LSUJesus) October 1, 2023

Couple thoughts:

-Would’ve loved a draw play before all those false start penalties. Burn clock and get the 1st Dn -Substitution (too many on field) penalties are the epitome of poor coaching. -WTF was that squib kick -Would love an acct of why Coach Raymond wasn’t retained — National Champion LSU Jesus (@LSUJesus) October 1, 2023

I legit feel bad for @JayD__5 and the rest of the offensive players and staff — STTDB-WHO DAT-LETS DANCE (@LSU_allday504) October 1, 2023

