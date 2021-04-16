RBC Heritage cut of -2 sends a few notables home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The laidback vibe of this island treasure ended for a few notables in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

With mild winds the first two rounds and slightly softer conditions under overcast skies in Friday’s second round, the 36-hole cut came at 2-under 140. That meant that nine players, including Tommy Fleetwood, finished their two rounds under par but headed home.

In tournament history, only last year’s RBC Heritage – played in the heat of June due to the COVID-19 global pandemic – had a lower cut than this year’s 140. Last year it was 138.

Sixty-five players made the cut.

Here are some of the players who won’t be playing on the weekend.

–

Tommy Fleetwood

-1

76-65

One of Europe’s best and world No. 24 headed into the Masters off a tie for fifth in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and played Augusta National unevenly and tied for 46th. After making birdies on his first two holes in the first round here at Harbour Town, Fleetwood shot 42 on the back nine. He gave himself a chance for two more rounds by making four consecutive birdies in his opening nine on Friday but came up one shot short.

–

Paul Casey

EVEN

74-68

Casey, ranked No. 19 in the world, made a gallant effort of earning weekend playing status with four birdies on his last nine holes but came up short.

–

Patrick Cantlay

EVEN

71-71

After a dull Masters in which he missed the cut, the world No. 10 couldn’t get anything going in the RBC Heritage, with his six birdies offset by four bogeys and a momentum killing double bogey at the par-3 fourth in the second round.

–

Sergio Garcia

+1

68-75

One of the best ball-strikers in golf – a big plus at Harbour Town – hit three balls into the water in the second round. After top-10s in The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Garcia has missed his past two cuts.

–

Kevin Kisner

+2

72-73

A new putting method – he went to the armlock this week – didn’t pay off as Kisner missed his second consecutive cut. In strokes gained: putting, he lost two strokes per round.