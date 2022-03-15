RB J.D. McKissic intends to sign with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly added a weapon coming out of their backfield to start things off in the second day of the NFL’s “tampering period” in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic intends to sign with the Bills.

McKissic, 28, was an undrafted player out of Arkansas State in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons.

