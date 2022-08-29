RazorbacksWire editor picks Arkansas one win shy

It’s game week for the Arkansas football team.

The Razorbacks kick off the 2022 season on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. against Cincinnati. Coach Sam Pittman’s team is coming off a 9-4 year, the program’s best since 2011.

Arkansas’ SEC schedule is as tough as ever, with the usual SEC West danger. Alabama and Texas A&M are preseason top-10 teams. Ole Miss and LSU are borderline top 25. Auburn picked up some preseason votes, too, the same as Mississippi State.

Throw in the games against the Bearcats, Brigham Young and Liberty – nevermind the return of Bobby Petrino when Missouri State visits in late September – and the slate almost never lets up.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the game-by-game predictions from RazorbacksWire editor E. Wayne and see if you disagree.

vs. Cincinnati - September 5

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell paces the sideline in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Final: Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 20

Arkansas: 1-0

vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Defensive back Cam Smith #9 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after making an interception against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Final: Arkansas 24, South Carolina 23

Arkansas: 2-0

vs. Missouri State - September 17

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino during the Bears game against North Dakota at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Final: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 17

Arkansas: 3-0

vs. Texas A&M - September 24

Josh Reynolds

Dec 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports\

Final: Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 17

Arkansas: 3-1

at Alabama - October 1

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scrambles during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Final: Alabama 41, Arkansas 21

Arkansas: 3-2

at Mississippi State - October 8

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

Final: Mississippi State 35, Arkansas 31

Arkansas: 3-3

at Brigham Young - October 15

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars players celebrate after a game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Final: Arkansas 27, BYU 17

Arkansas: 4-3

at Auburn - October 29

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Final: Arkansas 31, Auburn 21

Arkansas: 5-3

vs. Liberty - November 5

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Final: Arkansas 34, Liberty 17

Arkansas: 6-3

vs. LSU - November 12

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the fans at halftime between the LSU Tigers and the Ohio Bobcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Final: LSU 21, Arkansas 20

Arkansas: 6-4

vs. Ole Miss - November 19

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Final: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 38

Arkansas: 6-5

at Missouri - November 25

Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Final: Arkansas 35, Missouri 14

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire