Rays try to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

New York Mets (16-17, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-18, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (2-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -125, Mets +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the New York Mets.

Tampa Bay has a 16-18 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

New York has a 16-17 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. The Mets are 10-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .309 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 14-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs while slugging .437. Starling Marte is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.