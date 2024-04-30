Rays thwart Brewers' ninth-inning comeback attempt and win 1-0

Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and the Tampa Bay Rays withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Monday night. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing a call that prevented Milwaukee from scoring the apparent tying run. The Brewers had runners on second and third with one out when a potential third strike to Jake Bauers got past catcher René Pinto for a wild pitch, enabling Bauers to reach first while Sal Frelick came home.