Rays starter Ryan Pepiot likely heading to IL after getting hit on left calf by a 107.5 mph liner

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot, left, is taken out of the game against the New York Mets by manager Kevin Cash, center, and trainer Joe Benge after getting hit on the foot by a ground ball by New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot is expected to go the injured list on Wednesday, three days after departing his start Sunday after getting hit on his left calf by a 107.5 mph line drive by the New York Mets' Starling Marte.

“We’ll have probably more of an announcement tomorrow, but (it's) likely,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Before the game, Cash said Pepiot was going to get an additional CT scan after arriving at the ballpark “a little sorer than we anticipated.”

Cash said the scan showed no broken bones.

Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own after getting hit by Marte's smash. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound.

Pepiot did play catch on Monday,

Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December in a trade where the Rays sent ace Tyler Glasnow to the National League club.

Right-hander Taj Bradley is set to replace Pepiot in the rotation after being out all season with a right pectoral strain.

Bradley rejoined the team over the weekend but was not added to the roster after making two starts at Triple-A Durham in which he allowed one run and two hits over 11 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB