Rays SS Wander Franco reportedly summoned for questioning amid investigation in Dominican Republic

Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was officially summoned Wednesday to appear for questioning in the Dominican Republic over multiple allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, according to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas and Juan Arturo Recio.

Franco and his lawyers are set to meet with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents on Thursday morning in Santo Domingo. Franco is from Baní, which sits about an hour outside the nation's capital.

Allegations that Franco was in a relationship with a minor surfaced on social media in August, and he was placed on Major League Baseball’s restricted list two days later. The league placed him on administrative leave later that month, and he has not played since.

A complaint was reportedly first made against Franco in the Dominican Republic in July, several weeks before the accusations were made public on social media. Since then, two other girls have allegedly come forward and told the Dominican Republic’s special prosecutor’s office that they also had relationships with Franco as minors.

The age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18 years old, and adults face criminal charges if they engage in a sexual relationship with a minor. Both MLB and authorities in the Dominican Republic are currently investigating Franco.

Franco, 22, was in his third season with the Rays when he was placed on administrative leave. He is set to enter the third year of an 11-year, $182 million deal with the club next season.

He will likely continue to be paid during both investigations. MLB often keeps players on paid leave during investigations such as this, and then the time is typically treated as time served when unpaid suspensions are sorted out. Players do not need to be criminally charged to face suspensions from MLB.