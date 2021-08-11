Rays rally past Red Sox 8-4, extend lead in AL East

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia watches the flight of his single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. There was an error on right fielder Hunter Renfroe; three runs score on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    1/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia watches the flight of his single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. There was an error on right fielder Hunter Renfroe; three runs score on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows celebrates with Wander Franco after being driven home on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. At right is Randy Arozarena. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    2/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows celebrates with Wander Franco after being driven home on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. At right is Randy Arozarena. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes hands the ball to manager Alex Cora after the Tampa Bay Rays scored three runs on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    3/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes hands the ball to manager Alex Cora after the Tampa Bay Rays scored three runs on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) is congratulated by Randy Arozarena after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    4/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) is congratulated by Randy Arozarena after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    5/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    6/6

    Rays Red Sox Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tampa Bay Rays' Francisco Mejia watches the flight of his single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. There was an error on right fielder Hunter Renfroe; three runs score on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows celebrates with Wander Franco after being driven home on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. At right is Randy Arozarena. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes hands the ball to manager Alex Cora after the Tampa Bay Rays scored three runs on a single by Francisco Mejia during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) is congratulated by Randy Arozarena after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG ALDEN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejía singled with the bases loaded in the ninth, Boston's Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, and it helped the Rays rally past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay's lead in the AL East is now up to five games.

The Rays were 2 of 9 with runners in scoring position before Mejía, who entered the game as a defensive substitution in the seventh, delivered a single to right. The ball skipped past Renfroe for an error and that allowed all three runners to score, giving Tampa Bay a 7-4 lead.

“He was ready for it and just laced a big double — whatever it was — right down the line for just huge runs for us,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Officially, Mejía was credited with a single and two RBIs and the Rays added another run on Brandon Lowe’s single. Louis Head shut down Boston in order in the ninth to finish off the Red Sox, who lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Lowe also homered for the Rays, who got a two-run double from pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to tie it at 4-all in the seventh after Boston had led 4-1.

“For Ji to come off the bench like that and put together the at-bat that he does, it’s very impressive and a huge testament to him,” Lowe said.

Andrew Kittredge (8-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox blew a game they desperately needed, coming off a 2-8 road trip that started with a three-game sweep by the Rays in Tampa Bay. Matt Barnes (6-5) pitched the ninth for Boston and took his second straight loss.

“We didn’t make pitches with two strikes and they got to Barnesy at the end,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It’s been a grind for him lately and it was a grind for us tonight.”

Renfroe hit a three-run homer for Boston in the fourth and Rafael Devers led off the second with his 28th homer of the year.

Eduardo Rodríguez gave Boston a solid start, striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, getting pulled in the sixth after Wander Franco’s RBI single scored Mike Zunino to pull the Rays within 4-2.

The only other run allowed by Rodríguez was Lowe’s 25th homer in the third.

Luis Patino pitched six innings for the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

PULLING AWAY

The Rays improved to a season-best 25 games above .500 at 69-44. It was Tampa Bay's 36th come-from-behind victory and the Rays were feeling perfectly comfortable atop the division standings.

“I don’t think there’s one person in our locker room that thinks there is too big of a deficit to come back from, honestly,” Lowe said. “We all believe in each other to go up there and put together productive at-bats and it’s just how it rolls. One guy gets on, the next guy gets on and all of a sudden there’s a rally going. ”

STILL SLUMPING

Barnes also took the loss Sunday at Toronto, when he entered with two outs in the eighth and an 8-6 lead before George Springer's three-run homer helped the Blue Jays rally to a 9-8 win.

Cora said Barnes has actually been pitching well and the losing burden doesn't all solely on the Boston closer.

“For us to be better, everybody has to contribute. I think it’s more that than anything else. We still trust the guy. We know he’s good,” Cora said.

Boston fell to 10-14 since the All-Star break and lost its sixth straight to Tampa Bay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated outfield Randy Arozarena from the COVID-19 IL and had him batting leadoff. Arozarena drove the first pitch of the game for a single to center. ... Tampa Bay also placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the COVID-19 IL and placed RHP DJ Johnson (right shoulder sprain) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Manager Kevin Cash said Johnson could have a slight muscle tear and was getting second opinions. ... After his pinch-hit double tied it in the seventh, Choi was immediately replaced by a pinch-runner because of soreness in his left hamstring.

Red Sox: OF/1B Kyle Schwarber (strained right hamstring, left groin soreness) has been working out and is getting closer to making his debut for Boston, but manager Alex Cora would not say when he hopes to have Schwarber added to the lineup. Schwarber was acquired from the Washington Nationals before the trade deadline and has yet to play for the Red Sox. ... Cora said LHP Chris Sale was still on track to rejoin the team and start Saturday against Baltimore. Sale is recovering from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in the majors since Aug. 13, 2019.

UP NEXT

Rays: Tampa Bay hasn't named a starter for Wednesday's game. Cash said the could go with an “opener” to pitch the first couple of innings, then turn it over to the bullpen, or possibly start LHP Josh Fleming (9-5, 4.12 ERA).

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.07) gets his first start since allowing a season-high seven runs over 4 2/3 innings Friday in a loss at Toronto. It was only the third time in 22 starts that Eovaldi failed to complete five innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Rays vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Choi, Mejia lead Rays to comeback win vs. Red Sox

  • Rays at Red Sox: Luis Patino on the mound

    Having swept the Red Sox in a July 30-Aug. 1 series at Tropicana Field, the Rays are looking to extend what is now a four-game AL East lead as they start a three-game series tonight at Fenway Park. Rookie right-hander Luis Patino will be on the mound for the Rays in his first visit to Boston. With the Sox starting lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, the Rays have a very right-handed lineup, starting with ...

  • Meet the 5-year-old table tennis prodigy

    Meet the future Olympics gold medalist

  • Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s looked good, so we decided to split the reps

    The Colts’ Tuesday practice was notable for how the team elected to divide the reps at quarterback. With Carson Wentz still out for a significant period of time, sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger got his first chance to run with the starting offense. Quarterback Jacob Eason had been taking the first-team reps since Wentz got hurt. [more]

  • Man captures great white shark while on Cape Cod fishing trip

    Matt Pieciak said he&nbsp;was casting Sunday afternoon on Nauset Beach when he hooked the shark that was close to shore.

  • Alex Cora shares update on Kyle Schwarber after setback

    Kyle Schwarber, who suffered a setback during his injury rehab, is "trending well" according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Second-Quarter Metrics Come Up Short?

    Is INO stock a buy or a sell after second-quarter revenue missed and losses were wider than Inovio stock analysts expected?

  • CG: TB@BOS - 8/10/21

    Condensed Game: Ji-Man Choi tied the game with an RBI double and Francisco Mejia cleared the bases on a go-ahead single to lead the Rays to a 8-4 win

  • Mac Jones continues to impress at New England Patriots training camp

    Mac Jones is impressing teammates with his high level of play!

  • Game Recap: Celtics 107, Nuggets 82

    The Celtics defeated the Nuggets, 107-82. Aaron Nesmith led all scorers with 33 points (13-18 FG, 7-9 3pt FG) and seven rebounds for the Celtics, while Payton Pritchard added 21 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in the victory. Bol Bol tallied a team-high 26 points (8-12 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Nuggets fall to 0-2.

  • Danny Ainge takes in Celtics Summer League with Brad Stevens, Ime Udoka

    Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was in attendance at Tuesday's Summer League game alongside Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

  • Dodgers beat Phillies in battle of relief pitchers

    The Dodgers blank the Phillies 5-0 after a rain delay on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

  • Yankees vs Royals: Aaron Boone impressed with Joey Gallo's approach despite strikeouts | Yankees Post Game

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been impressed with outfielder Joey Gallo during his Yankees tenure since the MLB trade deadline. Boone believes the sky is the limit for him and has seen a lot of improvement in his approach at the plate over the past few seasons but knows there are always peaks and valleys with a player like him.

  • Terry Collins gives insight into managing a struggling offense | Baseball Night in NY

    Former Mets manager Terry Collins explains how he used to manage when his team goes through a rough patch including asking other managers what they did in the same situation. He also discusses what he tries to change up and if he misses being back in the dugout. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

    J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night. ”I was able to get a couple of quick outs to manage the pitch count and (catcher Yadier Molina) was great back there and we were on the same page all night,” Happ said. Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two.

  • Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis is attempting NBA comeback

    Ellis, now 35 years old, has been out of the league for over four years.

  • Report: Dennis Schroder in state of shock after turning down Lakers’ extension with no free agency offers

    Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Detroit Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill injured after 'nasty' collision

    Detroit Tigers rookies Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill ran into each other in the outfield Tuesday. AJ Hinch provided an instant update.

  • Giants observations: Walk-off win vs. D-backs erases meltdown

    Observations from the Giants' walk off win over the D-backs.

  • Olympic marathon runner at centre of 'water bottle outrage' breaks silence

    Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.