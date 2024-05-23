Rays’ Josh Lowe leaves game vs. Red Sox due to right side tightness

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays outfielder Josh Lowe left Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox in the second inning due to what the team called right side tightness.

Though the Rays said Lowe is considered “day to day,” there could be reason for concern as he was sidelined from spring training through May 5 with a right oblique strain.

In his first 13 games since returning, Lowe hit .245 (12-for-49) with two homers and three RBIs. He was the designated hitter on Tuesday and started in centerfield Wednesday, striking out in his first at-bat.

Lowe played the field in the top of the second, then was pinch-hit for with two outs in the home half of the second by Jonny DeLuca, who struck out.

The Rays had been pleased to have their full complement of left-handed hitters in the lineup with Josh Lowe, Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe all coming off the injured list this month.

This story will be updated.

