Rays eventually find a way, beat Yankees in 10 innings

NEW YORK — The Rays wasted opportunities to score throughout the afternoon on Saturday.

Then, once they got to extra innings and the added sense of urgency that comes with it, they found a way to get runners home, beating the Yankees 2-0 in 10 innings.

Shortstop Jose Caballero had a big hand in the victory.

He doubled leading off the 10th to score Richie Palacios, who was pinch-running for Curtis Mead as the placed runner at second base. Caballero then stole third and scored on a single by catcher Ben Rortvedt, the former Yankee.

The Rays had plenty of opportunities to score earlier, having left seven runners on base.

Most prime was in the fifth, when Amed Rosario and Curtis Mead started the inning with singles. Caballero followed with a bunt to move both runners up a base. But they got no further, as neither Jose Siri nor Rene Pinto could put a ball in play and went down swinging.

There were other chances as well.

In the third, Pinto — who has catcher’s speed — singled with two outs, then got thrown out trying to go to third when Yandy Diaz singled. In the sixth, Diaz led off with a single and Harold Ramirez added another with one out. But Isaac Paredes flied out, and Rosario grounded into a force out. In the ninth, Rosario singled with two outs and stole second, but Mead was called out on strikes against Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

Rays starter Zach Eflin was in control and command from the beginning, continuing his past success against the Yankees. He entered the game 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA against New York and 2-0, 3.00 in the Bronx. Saturday, he worked six shutout innings, allowing only three hits and no walks, while striking out six. He threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Among four relievers, Jason Adam did the heaviest lifting, rolling through a ninth inning when he faced the three biggest Yankees bats. He got Juan Soto to fly out, struck out Aaron Judge and retired Anthony Rizzo on a fly to deep right, earning the win. Garrett Cleavinger worked the 10th to pick up the save.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active stretch in the American League and matching the longest of his career.

• • •

