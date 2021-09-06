Ravens work out Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman after 1 of 3 remaining RBs on roster tears Achilles

The Baltimore Ravens' entire running back depth chart is reportedly now down to two names.

Ravens running back Justice Hill, one of the team's three remaining running backs on roster after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending ACL tear, is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hill, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was entering his third season in Baltimore with 285 career rushing yards and a 4.1 yards per rush mark. With Dobbins out, he was slated to operate as the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Gus Edwards.

Now, the team is facing another shake-up at one of the most turbulent positions in sports.

What the Ravens will do after going down to 2 running backs

Hill or no Hill, Edwards was the clear choice to see the vast majority of carries for the Ravens, having posted at least 700 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry in all three seasons of his career while often working in a part-time role. The 26-year-old was among the most well-regarded back-ups in the NFL, as evidenced by a two-year, $10 million extension he received in June.

Behind Edwards, the team now only has Ty'Son Williams, a running back out of BYU who went undrafted in 2020 but earned a roster spot thanks to a preseason in which he posted 130 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Those two are the only healthy running backs left in the Ravens organization. Not even Baltimore's practice squad has a running back, so the team is now reportedly looking elsewhere for help at the position.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens worked out running backs Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Elijah Holyfield on Monday.

Bell and Freeman are well-known as former All-Pros now without a team as they near the age of 30. Due to injuries and turbulence, they combined for only 500 rushing yards last season. Bell has some history with the Ravens, both as a star for their rival Pittsburgh Steelers and some flirting in his subsequent free agency. Holyfield was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles last week and remains 23 years old.

It might also be worth pointing out the Ravens had Todd Gurley in for a workout in June as well. Gurley remains a free agent.

None of the options are perfect for the Ravens, but the team is clearly going to need to do something before its season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.