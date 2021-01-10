Ravens vs. Titans final score predictions: How close will it get?

The Tennessee Titans have owned the Baltimore Ravens since last season, booting them from the postseason and beating them once again in the regular season for good measure. But that can all be forgotten if Baltimore goes out and takes care of its business Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Ravens have everything they’d seemingly need to get the job done. The offense is on fire, the defense is getting healthier, and they’ve got the best kicker in the game. But the Titans have the best running back in the game and a quarterback that is just this side of unflappable.

Can Baltimore rise to the occasion or will they once again fold when matched up against another physical team? Can quarterback Lamar Jackson hit back at his critics with an MVP-caliber performance in the postseason? We’ll find out today but we here at Ravens Wire have pretty different views of how this game shakes out.

Take a look at what we think the Ravens vs. Titans final score will be, down below:

Matthew Stevens:

Ravens 35 - Titans 13 I said Baltimore would dominate this game from the opening whistle in our bold predictions and I wasn't joking. The Ravens thrive on big emotions, sometimes to their detriment. And beating the Titans in their own home in the playoffs is exactly the type of thing Baltimore rises to the occasion for under coach John Harbaugh. Beyond the emotion of it all, the Ravens are also just the better team. While Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and A.J. Brown are worthy of their own praise, Baltimore's offense is nearly unstoppable right now, especially going up against the sieve that is the Titans' defense. And with the Ravens' defense finally getting healthy, there's little reason to believe Baltimore can't offer enough resistance there to go up early and throttle their opponent. I'm going a step further here folks because it's the playoffs and everything deserves to be bigger . . . The Ravens beat the Titans so bad that they become the Super Bowl LV favorites. And they live up to those expectations, carving through the AFC the rest of the way to get back to their third Super Bowl. This is their year.

Alex Bente:

Ravens 31 - Titans 27 I would love to see Baltimore control this game from the start and end with a two-touchdown win. But based on yesterday’s games, I’m suddenly reminded that playoff football is a different brand, with the best teams fighting to the bitter end. I do believe the Ravens have learned something from their prior two meetings with the Titans and will look to play their brand of football, exploiting Tennessee’s shaky defense while riding Lamar Jackson’s current offensive success. But it will be a fight all afternoon to stay ahead and eventually advance. It might not feel like a close game if Baltimore does what it’s capable of, but it will come down to the wire.

Robert Sobus:

Ravens 31 - Titans 27 This is the game where Lamar Jackson will steal the show and put the overused narrative about playoff success to bed. Despite that, the Titans will keep the game close with their passing attack off play-action. I don’t see Derrick Henry getting over 100 rushing yards like he has done against the Ravens in their past two meetings. Baltimore will ultimately control the clock with their running attack and leave Nissan Stadium with a close-win.

Neil Dutton:

Ravens 24 - Titans 20 It’ll be a back and forth game between two hot offenses. But in the end, the Ravens defense will have just enough tools in their belt to stop the Titans.