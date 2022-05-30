Should the Ravens sign WR Julio Jones?

During the 2022 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens saw wide receiver go from a position of strength to a position of need in a matter of days. They traded away wideout Marquise Brown during the 2022 draft, and a few days before released fellow 2019 draft pick Miles Boykin.

With Brown and Boykin no longer in Baltimore, the Ravens are now even younger at the wide receiver position, with their top four wideouts being in either their second or third NFL seasons. That’s not to say they don’t have talent, especially because players such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace each have a skillset that can help Baltimore win games.

Despite the potential that the Ravens’ young pass catchers have, it’s fair to ask if the team should sign a veteran who could lead the group based off of experience. There aren’t many options remaining on the free agent market, but perhaps the biggest name still available is former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones.

Jones was once regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the game, but a lengthy injury history and declining play has currently left him without a team for the 2022 season. In his 11-year playing career Jones has caught 879 passes for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns, making spectacular catches and showing up in multiple big moments.

When looking at what Baltimore still needs at the position, there are a few types of players that come to mind. One is a big-bodied type of player that can go up and win contested catches with ease. The other is a deep threat who can take the top off of a defense. While Jones has never been known for his speed, his 6-foot-3, 220 pound frame certainly fits the mold of a player who can win at the catch point.

While Jones is extremely talented when he’s on the field, he hasn’t been able to stay there consistently. Injuries have been a major storyline of his career, especially in the last few years. His hamstring among other things have been a big issue for the wideout, so if the Ravens ended up adding Jones they’d have to likely account for a few missed games just incase the veteran can’t stay healthy.

Signing a veteran wide receiver would be beneficial in multiple aspects for Baltimore. Jones would fill a role and likely wouldn’t cost a lot to bring in, so it would be worthwhile to at least look into adding former University of Alabama star.