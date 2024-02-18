Ravens sign Nelson Agholor to one-year contract extension

Veteran receiver Nelson Agholor will remain in Baltimore in 2024.

Agholor and the Ravens have signed on the dotted line for a one-year contract extension, the team announced today.

If Agholor hadn't agreed to an extension by tomorrow, his contract would have voided and he would have hit free agency. Instead, he'll stay with the Ravens.

In 2023 Agholor played in all 17 games and had 35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Agholor, who will turn 31 in May, was originally a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2015. He played four years in Philadelphia, one in Las Vegas and two in New England before signing with the Ravens last year.