Ravens select QB Devin Leary with pick No. 218 in 2024 NFL draft
The Ravens added a quarterback to their roster during the draft, selecting former NC State and Kentucky signal caller Devin Leary.
Leary was a 5-year starter who played one season with the Wildcats after transferring from NC State (2018-22).
Leary is Baltimore’s first quarterback drafted since 2019 (Trace McSorley). Last year, he threw for 2,746 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for Kentucky.