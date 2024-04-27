Ravens select QB Devin Leary with pick No. 218 in 2024 NFL draft

The Ravens added a quarterback to their roster during the draft, selecting former NC State and Kentucky signal caller Devin Leary.

Leary was a 5-year starter who played one season with the Wildcats after transferring from NC State (2018-22).

Leary is Baltimore’s first quarterback drafted since 2019 (Trace McSorley). Last year, he threw for 2,746 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire