Ravens select Michigan State center Nick Samac with Pick No. 228 in 2024 NFL draft

Baltimore added more offensive line depth to the roster, selecting former Michigan State center Nick Samac with pick No. 228 in the seventh round.

A team captain for the Spartans, Samac played 50 games in his college career, starting 32.

Samac was an honorable mention All Big-10 selection in 2023, despite fracturing his fibula late in the season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire