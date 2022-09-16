Ravens release second injury report for Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will play in their 2022 home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2. The Ravens will look to get their second win against an AFC East opponent, but it could come with some key players not suiting up.

Baltimore released their second injury report of the week on Thursday ahead of their matchup with the Dolphins. The Ravens had nine players listed on the report, with more than half of them not participating in practice on Thursday.

Players featured on the team’s report were relatively the same from Wednesday aside from tight end Nick Boyle, who was given a day of rest, and defensive end Calais Campbell, who was removed from the list following his day of rest. Those who did not participate in practice on Thursday were wide receiver James Proche II (groin), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad).

Players who practiced in full on Thursday were running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee). All three have a realistic shot of returning to the field on Sunday. Closing out the report is cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), who was limited in practice.

If Baltimore is to be without Humphrey, Peters, and/or Stephens, the secondary depth will be tested. Players such as Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams might be called upon to play a much bigger role than they did in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire