Ravens release final injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 of the 2021 season. Baltimore currently stands at 8-7 and in the No. 8 seed in the AFC, while Los Angeles has put together an 11-4 record and are right in the thick of the playoff race.

On Friday, the Ravens released their final injury report of the week ahead of their matchup with Los Angeles. There were a few key names on it, with the headliner once again being quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed his second-straight day of practice after returning to the field in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Guard Ben Powers (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) were ruled out for the game after not practicing all week. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) also didn’t step foot on the practice field all week long and is listed as doubtful for the contest.

Wide receive Marquise Brown is a new addition to the injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable, while Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee), and inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) also share the questionable tag.

Running back Latavius Murray, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. were all given rest days on Friday and were not listed on the injury report.