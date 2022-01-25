Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets emoji in response to WR Antonio Brown’s interest in playing with him

The Baltimore Ravens have entered their 2022 offseason after failing to make the playoffs during the 2021 season. They finished at 8-9 after a disappointing end to their year, and will now look to get better by reshaping their roster and even parts of their coaching staff.

On Monday, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines on the “I AM ATHETE” podcast by saying that he wants to play with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson when asked about which signal caller he wants to team up with next. After Brown’s remarks gained traction, Jackson responded on Twitter with one simple emoji.

Jackson is seemingly on board with the possibility of playing with Brown. In fact, he put out a public endorsement of bringing Brown to Baltimore back in the 2020 offseason, saying he’d be “happy” if the team signed the wideout after the duo worked out alongside Brown’s cousin in Ravens’ wide receiver Marquise Brown. However, nothing ended up coming of the comments and Brown re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown is a great player on the football field, but off of it he’s as controversial as they come. He has a laundry list of incidents from outbursts to legal issues, and his track record of being a distraction deviates from the types of players that Baltimore tends to bring into their organization. Maybe something has changed and the franchise will look into what Brown can provide both on and off of the field, but for now it seems extremely unlikely that the veteran will be joining the Ravens.

